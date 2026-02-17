Larry The Cat Turns 19: Essential Health-Checks Every Pet Feline Needs To Live Long

When Britain's famous Downing Street resident, Larry the Cat, celebrated his 19th birthday, it sparked conversations about feline longevity. For Indian cat parents, the milestone is a reminder that with the right care, nutrition, and timely veterinary checks, the furry companions can live well into their late teens and even beyond. While the average lifespan of domestic cats globally ranges between 12 and 15 years, indoor cats often live longer, sometimes reaching 20 years. In India, where pet caretaking is steadily rising, studies like the ones in the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine and Veterinary Sciences highlight that urban cats benefit from improved veterinary access, balanced diets, and preventive care. However, challenges such as limited awareness of feline-specific health needs, infectious diseases, and nutritional gaps still affect their longevity. But with regular health screenings, felines can live for a long time. There are multiple health checks that are necessary checks every Indian cat parent should prioritise.

7 Essential Health-Checks For Cats

1. Annual Physical Examination

Regular veterinary visits are the foundation of feline health and can ensure their longevity. Annual physical examinations allow vets to detect early signs of chronic illnesses such as kidney disease, diabetes, and thyroid disorders, which are common in ageing cats. In India, many urban clinics now provide feline wellness packages that include blood tests, urinalysis, and physical checks tailored to cats. These screenings help identify silent conditions before they become life‑threatening. For younger cats, annual exams ensure vaccinations and growth milestones are tracked, while for senior cats, they provide a baseline for monitoring age‑related changes and maintaining longevity.

2. Vaccinations

Vaccinations are critical to protecting cats from infectious diseases. The core vaccines safeguard against rabies, feline panleukopenia, calicivirus, and herpesvirus. In India, rabies vaccination is legally mandated due to its public health significance, making it non‑negotiable for pet caretakers. Preventive vaccination schedules also reduce the risk of outbreaks in multi‑cat households and shelters. Veterinary reports recommend booster shots at regular intervals to maintain immunity. With India's diverse climate and exposure risks, ensuring timely vaccination is one of the most effective ways to extend feline lifespan and protect both pets and communities from preventable diseases.

3. Dental Health

Dental disease is often overlooked but can severely impact a cat's overall health. Gingivitis, tartar buildup, and periodontal disease can lead to pain, difficulty eating, and systemic infections. An Indian veterinary study in the Clinical and Radiologic Evaluation of Dental Diseases in Cats highlights that untreated dental issues frequently result in weight loss and reduced lifespan. Here are the reasons why dental health is important:

Regular dental cleaning, either at home with vet‑approved products or professionally at clinics, prevents these complications.

Cats over five years are particularly vulnerable, making dental checks essential during routine visits.

Good oral hygiene not only improves quality of life but also prevents secondary conditions affecting the heart and kidneys.

4. Parasite Control

India's tropical climate makes cats highly susceptible to fleas, ticks, and intestinal worms. These parasite infestations can cause anaemia, skin irritation, and gastrointestinal distress, reducing overall health and longevity. So, monthly deworming and external parasite prevention are vital, especially for outdoor cats or those living in multi-pet households. Here is why parasite control is important:

Veterinary reports recommend spot‑on treatments, oral medications, and regular grooming to keep infestations under control.

Preventive parasite care also reduces the risk of zoonotic transmission, protecting human family members.

Consistent parasite management ensures cats remain healthy, active, and free from the discomfort and risks associated with infestations.

5. Kidney And Liver Function Tests

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is one of the leading causes of feline mortality worldwide, and Indian cats are no exception. Annual blood chemistry panels and urine tests after age seven help detect early kidney and liver dysfunction. These organs play critical roles in detoxification and metabolism, and their decline often goes unnoticed until advanced stages. Early detection allows for dietary adjustments, fluid therapy, and medication to slow progression. Regular monitoring ensures cats maintain energy levels, appetite, and hydration, significantly improving their quality of life and extending their lifespan into their senior years.

6. Weight And Nutrition Monitoring

Obesity is a growing concern among urban Indian cats, driven by sedentary lifestyles and carbohydrate‑heavy diets. The excess weight increases the risk of diabetes, arthritis, and heart disease. Pet research highlights that protein‑rich diets, portion control, and regular play sessions can maintain a healthy weight. Monitoring body condition scores during check‑ups helps track progress and prevent obesity‑related complications.

Indian pet food brands now offer specialised formulations with taurine and balanced nutrients tailored for cats. By following proper nutrition and weight management, we not only prevent chronic illnesses but also ensure cats remain agile, energetic, and capable of living longer, healthier lives.

7. Senior Cat Screening

Cats over ten years old require biannual check‑ups to monitor age‑related health changes. Senior screenings include blood pressure measurement, cardiac evaluation, and cancer detection. These tests help identify silent killers such as hypertension, heart disease, and tumours before symptoms appear. In India, where awareness of senior cat care is still emerging, specialised geriatric packages are becoming available in urban clinics. Regular monitoring ensures timely interventions, from medication to dietary adjustments, improving both lifespan and quality of life. Senior cat screenings empower caretakers to provide compassionate, preventive care during their pet's golden years.

Lifestyle Factors That Influence Longevity

There are various factors that can affect feline longevity. Here are the factors as follows:

Indoor cats live longer due to reduced exposure to accidents, infections, and predators.

Indian pet food brands now offer taurine-rich formulations tailored for cats.

Cats are prone to urinary tract issues; encouraging water intake through fountains or wet food is crucial.

Toys, scratching posts, and playtime reduce stress and obesity risks for cats as they provide stimulation.

Recent veterinary reports in India highlight that cats with regular preventive care live 3 to 5 years longer than those without. Urban centres like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi have seen a rise in feline-focused clinics, reflecting growing awareness.

Larry the Cat's 19th birthday is not just a celebration of one feline's longevity but a lesson for Indian pet parents. With timely health checks, proper nutrition, and preventive care, pet cats can live long, healthy, and happy lives. The key lies in awareness and consistent veterinary engagement.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.