Dentist Highlights Daily Habits That Impact Dental And Overall Health

Dental health is often treated like an afterthought. We brush, we rinse, and we assume that is enough. But teeth and gums are not just about a bright smile. They affect digestion, sleep, breathing, heart health and even brain health. Many daily habits that feel harmless are slowly damaging our mouths, without us realising it. That is exactly what dentist Simran Kumar highlights in a recent Instagram post. With over 10 years of experience, she shares some brutally honest advice, the kind she says she would give "if I was not afraid of hurting your feelings."

Here is a simple breakdown of what she has said and why it matters:

1. Stop Eating Sticky, Sugary Snacks

Cheese balls, Fun Flips, gummy candies, and even "cute" gummy vitamins are loaded with sugar. They stick to your teeth and sit there for hours. This creates the perfect environment for cavities. As she puts it, they are nothing but a "cavity factory."

2. Mouth Breathing And Snoring Are Red Flags

Drooling on your pillow, twisted bedsheets, sleeping with your mouth open, or snoring at any age is not normal. These are signs of airway issues. She strongly advises seeing an airway-focused dentist and a myofunctional therapist.

3. Random Whitening Strips Can Damage Your Teeth

Using whitening strips bought online can increase cavities, tooth sensitivity, and gum recession. They are harsh and often misused. A safer option, according to the dentist, is whitening with "10% Opalescence gel + custom trays" under a dentist's guidance.

4. Bad Breath Is Mostly A Mouth Problem

If you struggle with bad breath, it is rarely gastric. Dr Kumar says it is "90% because of an oral microbiome imbalance." Fixing oral hygiene and bacterial balance can solve the issue at its root.

5. 'Healthy' Drinks Can Be Worse Than Cola

Kombucha, healthy sodas, and even nimbu soda are highly acidic. In many cases, they are more acidic than Coke Zero. Regular intake slowly erodes enamel and weakens teeth.

6. Xylitol Gum Helps Prevent Cavities

Chewing xylitol gum like Mentos Xylitol or Happydent White is one of the most science-backed ways to reduce cavities. Dentists trust it, even if patients often overlook it.

7. The Biggest Cause Of Cavities In India

Dr Kumar reveals that the number one cause of cavities in India is not sweets or chocolates. It is mouth breathing. Sugar ranks second.

8. Flossing Protects More Than Just Teeth

Flossing daily, using proper dental floss and not toothpicks, reduces the risk of serious conditions like Alzheimer's, heart disease, and stroke. Oral health is closely linked to overall health.

Dr Kumar's advice makes one thing clear: dental care is not just about brushing twice a day. Small habits, breathing patterns, and food choices play a huge role in long-term health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.