Your Teeth Could Reveal How Long You'll Live, Study Suggests

A person's oral health, especially the condition of their teeth, may offer important clues about their overall lifespan, according to a large new study from Japan.

Researchers from the University of Osaka analysed health and dental records of more than 190,000 adults aged 75 and above. Each tooth was classified as healthy, filled, decayed, or missing. The findings suggest that not just how many teeth people have, but their condition, plays a major role in predicting the risk of early death.

The study found that healthy teeth and professionally filled teeth were equally linked to lower mortality risk. In contrast, people with a higher number of missing or decayed teeth were more likely to die earlier than expected.

The findings were published in the journal BMC Oral Health.

According to the researchers, the total number of healthy and filled teeth was a better predictor of overall mortality than simply counting how many natural teeth remained. The findings support earlier research showing that poor oral health is closely connected to general health problems.

Experts believe the link may be due to chronic inflammation caused by decayed or missing teeth, which can spread to other parts of the body. Tooth loss can also make chewing difficult, affecting nutrition and overall wellbeing.

The study highlights the importance of timely dental treatment, suggesting that repairing teeth may help reduce long-term health risks.

The researchers also note that poor dental health may reflect wider issues such as limited access to healthcare or lower socioeconomic status, which can also impact life expectancy.