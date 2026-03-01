Fear Of Ageing Might Just Speed It Up Further, Says Study; How To Handle It Better

A new study conducted by the New York University School of Global Public Health found that worrying about getting older may speed up ageing at the cellular level in women. Conducted on more than 700 women, the researchers say that those who felt more anxious about ageing showed signs of faster biological ageing in their blood. Fears about declining health had the strongest link, while concerns about beauty or fertility didn't appear to have the same biological impact. The team measured this using cutting-edge "epigenetic clocks." The study was published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology. Mariana Rodrigues, a PhD student at NYU School of Global Public Health and the first author of the study, said, "Our research suggests that subjective experiences may be driving objective measures of aging.

"Aging-related anxiety is not merely a psychological concern, but may leave a mark on the body with real health consequences."

A lot of adults have concerns about ageing which also includes fears of illness, physical decline, and losing independence. Earlier studies have shown that ongoing psychological distress can influence biological aging through epigenetic changes, which are shifts in how genes are turned on or off. Rodrigues said, "We know from previous research that anxiety, depression, and mental health in general are associated with a number of physical health outcomes, but until now researchers haven't focused on whether there is a correlation between worrying about ageing and the process of ageing itself."

Women and Ageing Anxiety

Women may be especially vulnerable to anxiety about ageing. Social expectations around youth and appearance, along with concerns about fertility, can heighten stress during midlife. Rodrigues added, "Women in midlife may also be multiple in roles, including caring for their ageing parents. As they see older family members grow older and become sick, they may worry about whether the same thing will happen to them."

Study Details and Epigenetic Clocks

To understand the relationship between ageing anxiety and biological ageing, the team examined data from 726 women participating in the Midlife in the United States (MIDUS) study. These participants reported how much they worried about becoming less attractive, developing health problems, or being too old to have children. The team also analysed blood samples using two established epigenetic clocks. One of them measured the speed of biological ageing (DunedinPACE), and the other estimated accumulated biological damage over time (GrimAge2).

Study Findings

The researchers found that women who reported higher levels of anxiety about growing older showed signs of faster epigenetic ageing based on the DunedinPACE clock. However, not all concerns had the same impact. Worries about declining health were most strongly tied to faster biological ageing.

On the other hand, concerns about appearance and fertility were not linked to epigenetic ageing. Researchers note that health worries may be more persistent over time, while concerns about beauty and reproduction may lessen with age.

The findings highlight the link between mental and physical health across the lifespan. Adolfo Cuevas, associate professor of social and behavioural sciences at NYU School of Global Public Health and the study's senior author, said, "Our research identifies ageing anxiety as a measurable and modifiable psychological determinant that seems to be shaping ageing biology."

Ways To Manage Fear Of Ageing

Fear of aging is common but manageable with mindset shifts and habits. Here, take a look at some of them.

Educate Yourself: Learn about the reality of ageing as it will help you to stay away from myths. Read books like "The Blue Zones" on long-lived communities or watch TED Talks on healthy ageing.

Learn about the reality of ageing as it will help you to stay away from myths. Read books like "The Blue Zones" on long-lived communities or watch TED Talks on healthy ageing. Practice Mindfulness: Stay present and practice 5-minute daily meditation or deep breathing (inhale 4 counts, hold 4, exhale 4). Face yoga or walks can help ease future worries.

Stay present and practice 5-minute daily meditation or deep breathing (inhale 4 counts, hold 4, exhale 4). Face yoga or walks can help ease future worries. Stay Physically Active: Exercise helps to boost endorphins and longevity. Aim for 30 minutes daily of yoga or brisk walks. You can also join a local group as it will help you stay committed. Exercising can also build muscle, community and improve flexibility.

Exercise helps to boost endorphins and longevity. Aim for 30 minutes daily of yoga or brisk walks. You can also join a local group as it will help you stay committed. Exercising can also build muscle, community and improve flexibility. Build Connections: Combat loneliness by nurturing your relationships. Speak to your family or volunteer at wellness events.

(With inputs from ANI)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.