2,800-Year-Old Serbian Mass Grave Reveals Targeted Killing Of Women And Children: Study

A shocking discovery in Serbia has revealed a mass grave from 2,800 years ago. The burial site shows strong signs of deadly violence, mainly directed at women and children, reported Newsweek. This grave was found at the Gomolava site in Serbia and is believed to date back to the 9th century BC. Researchers analysed the remains of 77 people, who were likely buried in a single incident.

Linda Fibiger and her team's study found that 51 of the 77 individuals, or 66 percent, were children and adolescents. Of the 72 individuals whose biological sex could be identified, 51, or 71 percent, were women.

Examination of the skeletons revealed that many wounds were still unhealed, providing clear evidence of violence. Most of the injuries were to the head. Some individuals also had wounds from arrows or other weapons, and defensive injuries, suggesting they had attempted to defend themselves.

Isotope analysis revealed that the buried individuals had varied childhood backgrounds and diets. This suggests that they did not all belong to the same settlement or family, but rather to a broader regional community.

Based on these results, researchers believe this grave represents a violent event of regional conflict, power shifts, social relations, and gender dynamics.

Historical Significance Of The Site

Gomolawa is located in the South Pannonian Plain, a melting pot of diverse cultures and traditions. During the Early Iron Age, communities in this region were undergoing significant changes and reorganisation. Therefore, this site is crucial for understanding the conflict and social context of that time.

The grave measured 9.5 feet in diameter and 1.6 feet in depth. Researchers stated that this grave was deliberately constructed, carefully preserved, and held significant significance in the region for a long time.

Tracks of pillars were found on the edge of the burial pit, indicating that an earlier structure was either reused or erected as a monument. This ensured the burial site remained recognizable and significant even later.

Small bronze ornaments and pottery for food and drink were found in the grave. The bones of 50 to 100 animals were also found, including cattle of various ages, adult pigs, and some sheep or goats.

Most of the remains of a young cow were placed in the floor of the grave, beneath the human remains.

Researchers stated that the time and resources invested in this burial distinguish it from other Early Iron Age mass graves. They described it as an exceptional and rich burial site, reflecting the ceremonial and symbolic nature of funeral rites and remembrance.

Connection To Earlier Discovery

A similar mass grave was found in the same area in 1954. That grave contained 36 individuals, mostly women, and the pit was partially damaged by river erosion. Pottery styles and other similarities indicate that the two graves may possibly date to the same time and event, although this has not been confirmed.

An earlier bioarchaeological study of the 1954 grave attributed the deaths to an epidemic. But subsequent testing for pathogen DNA found no evidence of any infectious disease.

The latest study concludes that this mass grave likely represents a planned and large-scale selective killing, primarily targeting women and children, and may have had a lasting impact on regional communities.