Gynaecologist Explains How Poor Sleep Can Disrupt Periods And Fertility

Sleep is often the first thing we sacrifice when life gets busy. Over time, sleeping late becomes routine, almost normal. But while the world treats sleep like an option, the body does not. More doctors are now pointing out that poor sleep is not just about feeling tired. It quietly affects how the body functions every single day.

Gynaecologist Anjali Kumar has dropped a video on Instagram calling out what she described as “the biggest fertility killer in present times” — sleep deprivation. While most conversations around fertility focus on diet, exercise, or supplements, sleep often gets ignored. According to Dr Kumar, that missing piece matters more than we think.

She explains that the body runs on a 24-hour internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm. “Your periods, your ovulation, fertility and even your body weight runs on a 24 hours internal clock,” the gynaecologist says. When bedtime keeps changing, hormones struggle to stay in sync.

Here is how sleep loss impacts fertility and hormones, as explained in Dr Kumar's video:

1. Ovulation Depends On Deep Sleep

Ovulation hormones like LH are released during deep sleep. Poor or irregular sleep can delay ovulation or even cause missed cycles. This may lead to irregular periods and difficulty conceiving.

2. Sleep Affects Men Too

Dr Kumar clearly points out that this is not just a women's issue. Testosterone levels and sperm quality are closely linked to sleep. Poor sleep can reduce sperm count, motility, and overall quality.

3. Late Nights Raise Stress Hormones

Sleeping late increases cortisol, the stress hormone. High cortisol also impacts hunger hormones. This explains why many late sleepers struggle with weight, even when they eat well and exercise.

4. It's Biology, Not Laziness

“It's not laziness. It is simple biology,” she says. Today's generation may be the most connected, but it is also the most sleep-deprived. And the body quietly pays the price.

5. Consistency Matters More Than Hours

One simple habit can make a big difference – going to bed at the same time every night. Regular sleep helps regulate hormones, supports ovulation, improves sperm health, and even helps with weight management.

Dr Kumar sums it up perfectly by saying, “Sleep is not just rest.” It is an active hormonal regulation. Fertility is not only about age or anatomy. It is also about rhythm. And sleep is the foundation of that rhythm.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.