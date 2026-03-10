EAT-Lancet Diet: What Is The 'Planetary Health Diet' That Promotes Human Health And Protects The Planet

The EAT-Lancet Diet, also known as the Planetary Health Diet, is a "science-based dietary pattern designed to promote human health and protect the planet, linking what we eat with how we sustain life on Earth." Launched in 2019 by the EAT-Lancet Commission - a group of 37 experts from 16 countries - it aims to feed a growing global population of 10 billion by 2050 without destroying the planet. This diet isn't a strict regimen but a flexible one. It includes vegetables and fruits, whole grains, proteins like legumes or nuts, and small amounts of dairy, eggs, or meat. Depending on an individual's activity level, daily calorie intake is set at around 2,500 for men and 2,000 for women. Read on to know more about the Planetary Health Diet (PHD).

What Is The Planetary Health Diet?

The diet is defined as a global reference diet based on the best available science. It represents a dietary pattern that supports optimal health outcomes and can be applied globally for different populations and different contexts, while also supporting cultural and regional variation. According to EAT, "The PHD is rich in plants: whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes comprise a large proportion of foods consumed, with only moderate or small amounts of fish, dairy, and meat recommended. The PHD is based entirely on the direct effects of different diets on human health, not on environmental criteria. The diet's name arose from the evidence suggesting that its adoption would reduce the environmental impacts and nutritional deficiencies of most current diets."

Key Food Groups

Vegetables and fruits: At least 300g vegetables (like leafy greens, roots) and 200g fruits daily.

Whole grains: 232g cooked (e.g: wheat, rice, corn, oats, etc) for steady energy without blood sugar spikes.

Legumes, nuts, and unsaturated oils: 75g legumes (beans, lentils), 50g nuts, and 40g unsaturated oils.

Dairy, eggs, poultry, fish, and red meat: Limited to 250g dairy, 13g eggs (one every other day), 29g poultry/fish, and just 14g red meat.

Added sugars: Under 31g/day

Starchy veggies: 50g/day max

Science and Sustainability

Current food systems use 77% of land (excluding forests) and 72% of freshwater, emitting 25% of greenhouse gases, yet fail to nourish millions of people across the world. By shifting to this model, global agriculture could stay within safe limits. Red meat drops 80-90% in rich nations, rises modestly in poorer ones. This diet is not just theory, research on more than 1,00,000 adults showed that adherence to PHD lowered the risk of premature death significantly.

Advantages Of The Planetary Health Diet

This diet is a powerhouse for longevity and disease prevention. The fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals help fight inflammation and oxidative stress, which are the major causes of chronic diseases. Here are some of the health benefits of following this diet.

Reduces Risk of Premature Death

Following PHD can lower the risk of premature death by up to 30% compared to low adherence, according to a Harvard study. It decreases mortality from major diseases like cancer, heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and lung disease as the diet focuses on nutrient-dense plants such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and legumes. Universal adoption could prevent 11.1 million deaths annually.

Heart and Brain Health

The diet is high in plant foods which are rich in fibre, antioxidants, and unsaturated fats. These support cardiovascular health, reducing heart disease risk through lower cholesterol and inflammation. It also promotes brain health by providing anti-inflammatory nutrients that protect against cognitive decline.

Lowers Cancer Incidence

Plant-based food in the PHD provides protection from various cancers due to phytochemicals, vitamins, and reduced intake of red meat and processed foods, which are linked to higher cancer rates.

Cuts Environmental Impact

High PHD adherence reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 29%, fertilizer use by 21%, and cropland needs by 51%. It aids in reforestation and climate goals. It also reduces food-related emissions by half while improving sustainable feeding of 10 billion people by 2050.

Sustainable Food Systems

The flexitarian approach, which includes mostly plants with modest seafood, poultry, and dairy, fosters biodiversity and resource efficiency without fully eliminating animal products.

