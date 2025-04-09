Everything You Need To Know About The Planetary Health Diet

The Planetary Health Diet is a sustainable eating pattern developed by the EAT-Lancet Commission that aims to improve human health while also protecting the planet. It emphasises plant-based foods like vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds, while reducing consumption of red meat, processed meat, added sugars, and refined grains. The diet is considered healthy because it promotes heart health, reduces the risk of chronic diseases, supports a healthy weight, and encourages environmental sustainability. It's rich in fibre, antioxidants, and essential nutrients while being low in saturated fats and processed ingredients. In this article, we discuss in detail how you can follow this diet, its benefits and downsides to keep in mind when following this diet.

How to follow the planetary health diet

To follow the Planetary Health Diet, focus on filling half your plate with a variety of vegetables and fruits. Choose whole grains like brown rice or oats, and incorporate legumes (lentils, beans, chickpeas) and nuts daily. Consume plant-based protein as your main protein source, and limit red meat to no more than one serving per week. Include moderate amounts of dairy, eggs, and poultry, and use healthy oils like olive oil. Drink water or herbal teas instead of sugary drinks, and minimise ultra-processed foods. Portion control and seasonal, local foods are also encouraged to reduce food waste and carbon footprint.

10 Benefits of the Planetary Health Diet

Reduces chronic disease risk as it lowers chances of heart disease, diabetes, and some cancers. Supports weight management as high-fibre, nutrient-dense foods help control appetite and maintain a healthy weight. Fiber-fibre plant foods improve digestion and support beneficial gut bacteria. Lowers cholesterol and blood pressure as plant-based foods and healthy fats contribute to heart health. Rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients that reduce inflammation. Improves skin health as whole, nutrient-rich foods support glowing, clear skin. Boosts energy levels as balanced meals with complex carbs and healthy fats provide steady energy. Encourages mindful eating as the diet promotes awareness of what and how much we eat. Reduces greenhouse gas emissions, land use, and water use. Promotes diverse crops and farming practices that protect ecosystems.

Downsides of the Planetary Health Diet

While the Planetary Health Diet is largely beneficial, some downsides include the potential for nutrient gaps if not well-planned, especially in iron, vitamin B12, and omega-3 fatty acids which are found abundantly in animal-based foods. People with certain health conditions or higher protein needs may find it challenging. Cultural food preferences may be limited by its guidelines, and access to a wide variety of fresh, plant-based foods may not be feasible in all regions, especially low-income areas. Also, transitioning to this diet can be difficult for those accustomed to meat-heavy or processed diets.

