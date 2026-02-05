Feeling Anxious? Expert Explains How Deep Breathing Can Help Calm Your Mind

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee knows a thing or two about anxiety and she's here to remind us that sometimes, the simplest solution is also the most powerful. When we get anxious, we often start breathing too fast without realising it. This rapid breathing lowers carbon dioxide in the blood and can reduce oxygen reaching your cells. The result? Dizziness, giddiness, racing heart, palpitations, and even brain fog. No wonder it feels so overwhelming.

So what is the fix? According to Anjali Mukerjee, it's all about slowing down and focusing on your breath. Taking deep, slow breaths helps restore carbon dioxide levels, which allows oxygen to reach your cells properly. This simple action triggers your parasympathetic nervous system, the part of your body responsible for calm and relaxation, and gradually eases anxiety.

“When one is anxious, usually one hyperventilates, one breathes very fast, and that reduces the amount of carbon dioxide in the blood. It also brings about low oxygen delivery to the cells because it constricts the blood vessels,” Mukerjee said on Instagram.

What Is Anxiety?

Anxiety is the body and mind's natural response to stress or perceived danger. It shows up as a mix of physical, mental, and emotional symptoms. Your heart might race, your muscles tense, or your stomach feel unsettled, while your thoughts race, you overthink, or imagine worst-case scenarios. Emotionally, it can leave you feeling restless, on edge, or constantly worried.

Anxiety shows up differently for everyone. Some feel it physically, sweaty palms, racing heart, jittery hands. Others experience mental overload, racing thoughts, overthinking, or imagining the worst-case scenario. And sometimes it sneaks in as irritability or trouble sleeping.

The good news? You don't have to wait it out or let it control you. Slowing your breath and giving your body the oxygen it needs is an immediate, simple way to calm down. It's science-backed, effective, and something you can do anywhere, anytime. Next time anxiety strikes, pause, breathe, and let your body help you find your calm.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.