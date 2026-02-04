Want To Strengthen Your Lungs? Practise This Expert-Recommended Pranayama Daily

Lifestyle and wellness coach Luke Coutinho reveals whether there is a particular breathwork or pranayama that can help us strengthen our lungs, calm the mind, and improve recovery. From what he has observed in clients, ranging from leaders, athletes, and patients worldwide, it is when breathing quality improves that it consistently changes everything downstream. But how? In an Instagram video, he explains, “In two important ways. One is strength, two is the ability to expel toxins, especially now since we're living in polluted cities, and we all know the impact of pollution on our lungs.”

The one pranayama everyone should do every day, especially if you have medical issues, like chronic stress and sleep deprivation, which are counted as the number one accelerator of ageing, multiple diseases and the inability to recover, is “4-7-8”. Luke elaborates, “Nutrition is extremely important. Exercise is extremely important. But all the science comes down to the fact that if you're chronically stressed and you're sleep deprived, it negates the goodness of nutrition and exercise. “

He, however, also mentions, “It doesn't mean we don't do those things. It means that we start to focus on how we navigate through chronic stress.” According to the lifestyle coach, when our stress levels decrease, we tend to fall asleep faster and more deeply.

What is the “4-7-8 pranayama”?

In this kind of pranayama,

You inhale for 4 seconds.

You hold for 7 seconds.

Then exhale through your mouth with a whoosh sound. He instructs, “So you open up your mouth, purse your lips and whoosh for 8 seconds.”

Benefits of “4-7-8 pranayama”

Luke says, “Across all the studies done, this one breathing exercise allows us to drop cortisol levels by 23 to 27 per cent in 3 to 5 minutes.”

He, however, also mentions, “A lot of people don't believe in breathwork because they're, hey, what's the point? My problems are still there. And even after 4-7-8, your problems will still be there. But internally in your body, you've dropped cortisol.” This further helps in-

Reducing inflammation

Improving the function of your immune system

Altering the environment in our body where we thrive

Move us from sympathetic to parasympathetic

Best time to do the “4-7-8 pranayama”

For a beginner, Luke suggests, “You can do it 5 minutes in the morning, or you can do it 5 minutes before bedtime.” adding, “The best time to really do it is if you're really stressed, you've finished a stressful meeting, you've had a stressful event in your day, move aside in a room, invest in that 5 minutes to do a 4-7-8. And that's how we start to build great health by controlling chronic stress.”

Why does the “4-7-8 pranayama” matter beyond relaxation?

In the Instagram video, Luke says,

Efficient breathing improves oxygen delivery, supporting cellular repair and energy

Gentle breath regulation supports lymphatic flow and detox pathways

A calmer nervous system supports digestion, hormones, focus, and resilience

Better breath awareness improves posture, rib mobility, and lung efficiency

According to the lifestyle coach, you should practice the pranayama on:

High mental load days, having emotional overwhelm and travel fatigue

Before sleep to support deeper rest cycles

Between meetings to reset attention and clarity

Who should modify or avoid breathwork?

People during their pregnancy, or dealing with problems such as asthma, COPD, cardiac conditions, panic disorders, and recent surgery.

Anyone on medication affecting breathing, blood pressure, or anxiety.

He advised seeking proper guidance before practising this pranayam daily, and to stop if discomfort increases.

Watch the video here:

In conclusion, Luke highlights that health is built through regulation, not intensity. He ensures that conscious breathing shifts the body from survival to repair. Hence, practising this breathwork every day can help heal the lungs to some extent, alongside other major benefits for the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.