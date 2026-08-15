A paediatric haemato-oncologist on why early recognition, not fear, is the only thing standing between a child and a cure. Leukaemia is the most common cancer we diagnose in children in India. It is also among the most treatable. That contradiction is worth sitting with for a moment, because it changes the entire conversation. When parents hear the word cancer, the instinct is to brace for the worst. But acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, or ALL, which makes up the bulk of childhood leukaemia, has a very good prognosis in principle. In high-income countries, five-year survival for childhood ALL now approaches 90%. In India, treated on the very same protocols, outcomes have historically hovered closer to 65%. That gap of 25 percentage points has nothing to do with the biology of the disease being different here. It has everything to do with how early the disease is caught, and how consistently treatment is completed once it starts. This is not a medical failure. It is a timing failure. And timing failures are fixable.

What Makes Leukaemia Different from Other Cancers

Most solid tumours grow quietly in one place, sometimes for a long time, before anyone notices. Leukaemia does not behave that way. It begins in the bone marrow, where the body manufactures blood. Abnormal white cells multiply fast and crowd out everything else: the red cells, the platelets, the healthy white cells a child needs to fight off ordinary infections.

There is an odd silver lining in this. Because leukaemia is a disease of rapidly dividing cells travelling through the bloodstream, rather than a lump sitting in one organ, it responds unusually well to chemotherapy, which is built to target exactly that kind of rapid division. Most children who start treatment reach remission, the point where no leukaemia cells can be found, within four to six weeks. It is one of the more encouraging things I get to tell families early on.

A large Indian collaborative study followed nearly 2,700 children treated for ALL and found four-year overall survival of around 88% in those classified as standard risk at diagnosis. Those figures rival results from far better-resourced health systems, provided the disease is caught and treated before it has progressed.

Why Early Detection Matters So Much

Every week of delay gives the disease more room: deeper into the marrow, further through the bloodstream, occasionally into the central nervous system or other organs. That has real consequences. Remission becomes harder to reach. Relapse becomes more likely. Children often arrive at hospital already weakened, severely anaemic, short on platelets, fighting infections their immune system can no longer handle. That makes even starting treatment riskier than it needs to be.

In India, this is not a marginal concern. It is the central one. Of the roughly 75,000-plus children who develop cancer in this country each year, public health estimates suggest that nearly half are never diagnosed at all. They are lost to low awareness, limited access to paediatric oncology outside major cities, and symptoms mistaken for more common childhood illnesses. Nearly half. That is not a number to absorb quickly and move past. Of the children who are diagnosed, a meaningful proportion never complete treatment. National studies estimate treatment abandonment at around 15% on average, rising far higher in some regions, usually driven by the cost and logistics of prolonged therapy far from home. These two problems, late diagnosis and incomplete treatment, are the main reasons India's overall childhood cancer survival still trails 15 to 25 percentage points behind countries where these systems are more established. Neither is about the disease being harder to treat here. Both are timing problems.

The Symptoms Worth Taking Seriously

Part of why childhood leukaemia is so often caught late is that it does not look like leukaemia at first. It looks like a child who is a bit run down, bruises easily, or keeps picking up infections. Every parent has seen these things and reasonably assumed they would pass. What matters clinically is rarely a single symptom in isolation. It is the pattern: several signs appearing together, or one symptom that simply will not resolve.

Persistent tiredness or unusual paleness is one. Bruising that seems excessive for a fairly ordinary bump, or tiny red or purple spots on the skin that do not fade, is another. So are fevers or infections that keep returning rather than clearing the way they normally would. Bone or joint pain, sometimes bad enough that a child limps or refuses to walk, deserves attention. So do swollen lymph nodes, or a belly that seems unusually full or firm from an enlarged liver or spleen. Unexplained weight loss or a sudden drop in appetite rounds out the list.

None of these, on its own, means a child has leukaemia. Most of the time it does not. But when symptoms persist beyond a couple of weeks, or start turning up together, a simple full blood count is usually the first and most useful step toward finding out what is actually going on. It is quick, inexpensive, and available through most local clinics and hospitals. It does not need to happen at a specialist centre in a metro city. It just needs to happen promptly.

What Treatment and Cure Actually Look Like

A typical course of treatment for childhood ALL runs two to three years, in phases. An intensive induction period brings about remission. A consolidation phase clears out any disease still lingering beneath the surface. A longer, gentler maintenance phase holds that remission in place.

For most children, especially those diagnosed early, this journey is manageable. Life continues alongside treatment: school, friendships, ordinary childhood. The goal, from the first day, is not just remission. It is giving a child their life back.

Children diagnosed early, before the disease has spread widely or reached the central nervous system, generally move through this pathway with fewer setbacks and better long-term odds.

This is also why risk stratification matters so much. The treatment plan is built around the specific biology of each child's leukaemia rather than applied uniformly. Indian collaborative groups working across major treatment centres have shown that when children are stratified properly and stay the course, survival at centres equipped to deliver this care has climbed to around 80%, closing much of the historical gap with global outcomes. That improvement came almost entirely from better systems: earlier diagnosis, accurate risk classification, and treatment seen through to the end. Not from a fundamentally different kind of medicine.

Awareness, Not Alarm

None of this is meant to send parents into a panic over every fever or bruise. Those are, overwhelmingly, just childhood. The point is simpler. When something persists, or several things start adding up at once, it is worth getting checked rather than waiting it out. And once treatment begins, it is worth staying the full course rather than stopping when a child starts to look and feel better. A short delay born of not wanting to make a fuss, or a treatment cut short once the immediate crisis has passed, can be the difference between a straightforward cure and a much harder outcome.

Childhood leukaemia remains one of the genuine success stories in oncology. In India, more than almost anywhere else, that success still depends on families and doctors catching it early and seeing it through.

( By Dr. Silky Jain, Chief, Paediatric Haemato-Oncology & BMT, Lavender Lane)

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