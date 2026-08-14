Shweta Tiwari has reportedly been hospitalised after being diagnosed with dengue, days before the premiere of The Traitors Season 2. According to reports, the actor is receiving medical treatment and is recovering. However, Shweta Tiwari or her team has not publicly confirmed the hospitalisation so far. The health update has understandably raised concerns among fans, but it also brings attention to an important question about dengue: Does every person with dengue need to be admitted to a hospital? Most people with dengue can recover with appropriate medical supervision, adequate fluids and monitoring. However, the infection can sometimes progress to severe dengue, particularly during a phase when the fever itself may appear to be improving. This is why doctors caution that the platelet count alone should not determine whether a patient needs hospital care. According to Dr Sanjay Raina, HOD, Internal Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, the more important indicators are the patient's overall condition, hydration status, bleeding, blood pressure and other warning signs.

Dengue Hospitalisation: Why Platelet Count Is Not The Only Factor

One of the most common misconceptions surrounding dengue is that a falling platelet count automatically means the patient needs hospitalisation. But dengue severity cannot be assessed by platelet count alone. A person with a low platelet count may remain clinically stable, while another patient with a less dramatic fall may develop serious complications requiring urgent treatment. "The platelet count alone measures how sick a patient is. It doesn't," says Dr Raina. According to him, doctors pay particular attention to symptoms such as abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, unusual drowsiness and difficulty maintaining hydration. This is particularly important because dengue can change rapidly during the critical phase of the illness.

Why Can Dengue Become Dangerous After Fever Falls?

Dengue typically progresses through different phases. The critical phase commonly occurs around days three to seven of illness, often around the time the fever begins to settle. This can create a dangerous misconception. A patient may assume that a falling temperature means the infection is improving. However, in some cases, this is precisely when complications can begin. "The critical phase is usually at about day three to seven of illness, often when the fever starts to settle," Dr Raina explains. During this period, increased permeability of blood vessels can cause plasma to leak from the bloodstream into surrounding tissues. If significant, this can reduce the circulating blood volume and blood pressure, potentially progressing to shock. Therefore, families should remain particularly attentive when the fever starts coming down rather than assuming that the danger has completely passed.

What Are The Warning Signs Of Severe Dengue?

Not every dengue patient requires hospitalisation. However, certain symptoms can indicate that closer medical monitoring or admission may be necessary. According to Dr Raina, warning signs include:

Persistent Vomiting

Repeated vomiting can make it difficult for a patient to maintain adequate fluid intake. It can also contribute to dehydration and electrolyte disturbances.

Severe Abdominal Pain

Significant or persistent abdominal pain should not be dismissed as a routine symptom of viral illness. In a dengue patient, it can be an important warning sign.

Bleeding

Bleeding from the nose or gums, blood in vomit or stool, unusually heavy menstrual bleeding or other abnormal bleeding requires medical attention.

Breathlessness

Difficulty breathing may occur when complications such as fluid accumulation develop and should be evaluated promptly.

Extreme Weakness Or Drowsiness

Unusual lethargy, restlessness, confusion or a noticeable change in behaviour can indicate that the illness is becoming more serious.

Difficulty Drinking Fluids

A patient who cannot drink enough fluids because of vomiting, weakness or other symptoms may require hospital-based fluid management.

Low Blood Pressure

Hypotension can indicate that the circulation is being affected and requires urgent medical assessment.

Changes In Blood Tests

Doctors may also monitor parameters such as haematocrit and platelet trends. A rapidly falling platelet count accompanied by a rising haematocrit can be particularly concerning in the appropriate clinical setting.

When Should A Dengue Patient Be Taken To Hospital?

Hospitalisation is generally considered when a patient develops warning signs, cannot maintain adequate hydration, has significant bleeding, unstable blood pressure or evidence of complications. Patients who have certain underlying health conditions may also require closer monitoring depending on their individual circumstances. The decision should therefore be made by a doctor rather than based on a single laboratory value. "The question families should not keep asking is, 'What is the platelet count?'" says Dr Raina. Instead, families should ask whether the patient is drinking adequately, passing urine normally, experiencing bleeding, developing abdominal pain or repeated vomiting, becoming breathless, or showing a change in behaviour.

Can Dengue Become Life-Threatening?

While most dengue infections do not progress to severe disease, severe dengue can cause serious complications, including shock, severe bleeding and organ involvement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately one in 20 people who become sick with dengue can develop severe dengue. The encouraging part is that early recognition and appropriate supportive treatment can dramatically improve outcomes. There is currently no specific antiviral treatment that eliminates dengue virus. Medical care focuses on monitoring the patient, maintaining appropriate hydration, managing symptoms and identifying complications early. This makes timely medical assessment particularly important when warning signs appear.

Why A Falling Fever Should Not Always Be Celebrated

Dengue can be unusual because the period when the fever starts disappearing may coincide with the beginning of the critical phase. That means patients and families should not stop monitoring symptoms simply because the thermometer shows a lower reading. Instead, they should pay attention to how the patient feels and whether new symptoms develop. A person recovering normally should generally be able to maintain fluid intake and urine output without developing significant bleeding, severe abdominal pain, breathing difficulty or altered consciousness.

What Should Dengue Patients Monitor At Home?

For patients who have been advised by their doctor to recover at home, monitoring can include:

Fluid intake and ability to drink

Urine output

Fever pattern

Bleeding or unusual bruising

Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Breathing difficulty

Alertness and behaviour

Follow-up blood tests when advised

Patients should also avoid self-medicating with medicines that can increase bleeding risk. Any medication should be taken according to medical advice. Shweta Tiwari's reported dengue hospitalisation highlights an important lesson about the infection: dengue severity cannot be judged by platelet count alone. The critical period can arrive when fever begins to fall, making monitoring particularly important. Persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, bleeding, breathlessness, extreme drowsiness, inability to drink fluids, low blood pressure and other signs of deterioration warrant urgent medical evaluation. For dengue patients recovering at home, the focus should be on hydration, monitoring and following the treating doctor's instructions. And if warning signs appear, waiting for the platelet count to fall further before seeking help can be risky. In dengue, recognising the patient's overall condition and acting early can make a crucial difference.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.