Metabolic Syndrome is a cluster of risk factors which show up all together and increase the risk of developing lifestyle diseases namely type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, heart disease, stroke, non-alcoholic fatty liver and so on. This is a signal that our body processes are going off track. The Encouraging part here is bringing in changes in everyday habits and lifestyle to prevent as well as reverse it.

Am I at a Risk?

A person having a high waist circumference (men more than 100 cms, and women more than 90 cms), elevated serum triglycerides (above 150mg/dL), low HDL (below 40mg/ dL), high blood pressure (above 130/80 mmHg) and uncontrolled blood sugars (HbA1c above 8 %) fall at a high risk of developing metabolic syndrome. Where you carry body weight matters more than overall body weight. Risk of acquiring lifestyle diseases increases when the fat is concentrated more around the abdominal area. Risk is common in men in earlier ages and after menopause in women.

How do I prevent it?

1. Lose weight if you need to

Calorie restricted diets or crash diets don't really help for a long time. They may give you an instant weight loss but not permanent weight loss. Cutting down too many calories may lead to muscle loss as well as fat loss.

How do I manage then?

Consuming a nutrient dense diet not only helps in losing weight but also in losing the abdominal fat.

What works for me?

First step would be replacing the simple carbohydrates with complex carbohydrates and by avoiding over-eating of high glycaemic index foods as far as possible.

Second step would be burning the extra fat and calories by increased exercise and consuming a balanced meal with adequate calorie and good amount of protein is the key to weight loss.

2. Manage your diet better

To prevent metabolic syndrome, diet should be rich in vegetables, green leafy vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, lean poultry, fish, lean meats, eggs and good amount of vegetable protein. Small frequent meals with adequate hydration will surely bring in some changes in the markers as well as your weight.

3. Keep Moving

Try doing some form of exercise daily. Experts recommend 150 minutes of exercise per week. Do not stress if you are not able to do so much. Start by doing for few minutes gradually make it a habit and then gradually increase the minutes. Doing something is always better than doing nothing. Start by lifting weights slowly at least three times a week and increase your lean body muscle. You will start to notice a drastic change in your HDL cholesterol levels, your LDL cholesterol levels, your waist circumference and the quality of sleep. Exercise has enormous benefits, cultivating this habit will make you healthier and fit.

4. Manage Stress

Stress is an integral part of life. But can be managed efficiently by bringing in changes in the way you take it. Getting a good sleep, doing regularly exercise, meditation, yoga, breathing exercise generally helps in manging stress to a certain extent.

Be mindful while eating. Stress eating is one of the risk for obesity and lifestyle disorder. Do not eat while stressed as you miss out on what you are eating or you may overeat without your knowledge. Eating at late hours or odd hours may impact digestion especially when you are stressed.

5. Getting the right amount of sleep

Sleep pattern differs from person to person. 6-7 hours of sleep may be enough for some, whereas for others they may need 7-8 hours of sleep. Food rich in magnesium helps in better sleep quality. Avoid sleeping immediately after food. Eating too less may disturb the sleep quality and at the same time too much food can cause inconvenience in sleeping. Drinking too much water at night may lead to waking up many times at night leading to sleep disturbance. A small walk after meals helps in better control of blood sugars and the quality of sleep.

Lifestyle changes are the foundation for prevention as well as controlling most of the risk factors of metabolic syndrome. If not controlled in the initial stages it can lead to more stroke, fatty liver, PCOS, kidney disease, diabetes and heart diseases or a new ailment in the near future. Prevention is always better than cure.

(By Aruna Mallya, Senior Dietician, KMC Hospital, Mangalore)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.