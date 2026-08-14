Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has opened up about his fitness journey, revealing that he reduced his weight from 135 kg to 89 kg, a significant 46-kg transformation. But beyond the number on the weighing scale, his story raises an important health question: Can regular exercise help people maintain major weight loss over the long term? Gadkari recently discussed his fitness routine during an appearance on filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan's YouTube vlog. Speaking about his demanding schedule, he said that despite having meetings and appointments that continue late into the night, he wakes up in the morning and spends around two-and-a-half hours exercising. While such a routine may be difficult for most people to replicate, doctors say the larger lesson is not about exercising for several hours every day. Instead, it is about developing sustainable habits that can be maintained even after the initial weight-loss phase is over.

Losing Weight Is Only The First Step

According to Dr Nishant Raizada, Head, Department of Endocrinology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, Gadkari's reported transformation is significant, but the more important question from a medical perspective is whether a person can maintain the weight loss five or 10 years later. "Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's reported transformation from 135 kg to 89 kg a 46-kg reduction is significant, but from a medical viewpoint the more interesting question is not how much weight someone loses. It is how much they can keep off five or 10 years later," says Dr Raizada.

This is an important distinction because weight regain is common after substantial weight loss. A person may successfully lose a large amount of weight through dietary changes and increased physical activity, but maintaining that reduction requires continued attention to lifestyle. The body also undergoes several changes during weight loss that can make long-term maintenance challenging.

Why Does Weight Come Back After Weight Loss?

After losing a significant amount of weight, the body does not simply adjust to the new weight permanently. Changes in appetite, energy expenditure and metabolic adaptation can influence how difficult it is to maintain the new weight. Hunger signals may increase, while the body may require fewer calories than it did at a higher body weight. This means that returning completely to old eating and activity patterns after losing weight can gradually lead to weight regain. "It's normal to gain weight back because after you lose a lot of weight, your body doesn't just 'forget' what it used to weigh. The combination of appetite regulation, energy expenditure and metabolic adaptation can make maintenance difficult," explains Dr Raizada. This is where regular physical activity can play an important role.

Can Exercise Help Prevent Weight Regain?

Exercise can help increase energy expenditure and support the maintenance of muscle mass, both of which are important after weight loss. According to Dr Raizada, prolonged physical activity is particularly relevant when someone is trying to maintain a significant reduction in body weight. Research also supports the role of regular exercise in long-term weight management. A systematic review has found that around 200 to 300 minutes of moderate physical activity per week can support weight maintenance after weight loss. Another large meta-analysis involving 116 randomised trials and 6,880 adults found a dose-response relationship between aerobic exercise and reductions in body weight, waist circumference and body fat, with benefits increasing as activity levels rose up to around 300 minutes per week. However, this does not mean that everyone needs to spend several hours exercising every day.

Is Two Hours Of Exercise Necessary For Weight Loss?

Gadkari's reported routine may work for his schedule, fitness level and personal goals, but it should not be treated as a standard prescription for weight loss or weight maintenance. For someone who is currently inactive, suddenly attempting two hours of exercise every day could result in excessive fatigue, muscle soreness or injuries and may ultimately make the routine difficult to sustain. Instead, the goal should be to gradually build physical activity into everyday life. This could include brisk walking, cycling, swimming or another form of aerobic exercise combined with resistance training. The exact amount should depend on a person's age, fitness level, health conditions and medical history. "People should not take Gadkari's regimen as a prescription to exercise for two hours every day. The sustainable formula is tailored: regular aerobic exercise, strength training, sufficient protein, sensible calorie intake, good sleep and periodic monitoring of weight, waist circumference, blood pressure, glucose and lipids," says Dr Raizada.

Why Strength Training Matters After Weight Loss

Weight loss should ideally mean losing excess body fat while preserving as much muscle as possible. This is particularly important because muscle plays a role in maintaining physical strength, mobility and energy expenditure. Resistance training through weights, resistance bands or bodyweight exercises can help preserve and build muscle while a person is managing their weight. Combining strength training with aerobic activity may therefore be more useful than relying exclusively on cardio. For someone who has lost a substantial amount of weight, maintaining muscle can also help support physical function and make it easier to remain active.

Diet Still Matters

Exercise alone cannot compensate indefinitely for an unhealthy or excessive diet. After losing weight, people may need to continue following sensible eating habits rather than returning to the dietary patterns that contributed to weight gain in the first place. A balanced diet should provide adequate protein, fibre, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats while keeping overall calorie intake appropriate for the individual's needs. Protein is particularly important during weight management because it can support muscle maintenance, especially when combined with resistance training. At the same time, extreme calorie restriction should generally be avoided. Crash diets may produce rapid changes on the weighing scale but can be difficult to maintain and may contribute to loss of lean muscle.

Sleep And Stress Should Not Be Ignored

Weight management is not just about food and exercise. Poor sleep and chronic stress can influence appetite, food choices, energy levels and the ability to remain physically active. Someone who is consistently sleep-deprived may find it harder to maintain an exercise routine or control cravings for calorie-dense foods. Therefore, adequate sleep and stress management should be considered part of a long-term weight-maintenance strategy rather than optional additions.

How Can You Know If Your Weight Loss Is Being Sustained?

The weighing scale is useful, but it should not be the only measure of progress. People who have undergone major weight loss can also monitor their waist circumference, strength, fitness, blood pressure and metabolic health. Periodic checks of blood glucose and cholesterol may be particularly useful for people who previously had obesity or other metabolic risk factors. The goal is not simply to maintain a particular number on the scale. It is to maintain better overall health and physical function.

Nitin Gadkari's reported 46-kg weight loss highlights an important reality about weight management: losing weight and maintaining weight are two different challenges. Regular physical activity can play a major role in preventing weight regain, but there is no need for most people to copy an intensive two-and-a-half-hour daily workout routine. Instead, a sustainable approach combines regular aerobic activity, strength training, a balanced diet, adequate protein, sufficient sleep and consistent monitoring of health. As Dr Raizada puts it, "Motivation may start weight loss, but routine is what sustains weight maintenance." The most effective fitness routine is therefore not necessarily the longest or hardest one. It is the one a person can safely follow for years.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.