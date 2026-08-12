Kate Beckinsale has spoken about the connection between her weight loss and grief, drawing attention to a question many people may have: Can intense emotional stress really cause someone to lose weight? While grief is primarily understood as an emotional experience, it can affect the body in several ways. Beckinsale said her weight loss is linked to the grief of losing her mother, actress Judy Loe, who died of cancer in July 2025. She was also mourning the death of her stepfather, filmmaker Roy Battersby, who died in January 2024. Kate Beckinsale has also been living with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), an autoimmune-related condition she publicly disclosed in 2023. MCAS causes mast cells to release excessive amounts of chemicals, triggering recurring allergy-like symptoms and inflammation throughout the body. Changes in appetite, sleep, energy levels and daily routines can sometimes lead to unintentional weight loss, particularly after a major loss or emotionally distressing event.

How Can Grief Affect Body Weight?

Dr. Gayatri Bhatia, Associate Professor, Psychiatry, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, explains that grief does not affect only a person's emotional health. "Grief is often talked about as an emotional experience but the body experiences it as well. After a major loss, people may find they sleep badly, lose their appetite, feel constantly tired or have sudden changes in weight. These are not unusual responses. The brain and body are closely connected and long-term emotional stress can impact appetite, digestion, hormones and daily routines," says Dr Bhatia.

When someone is going through intense grief, eating may become less of a priority. Some people may have little interest in food, forget meals or experience changes in their usual eating patterns. Others may turn to food for comfort and experience weight gain instead. This means that grief does not affect everyone's body in the same way.

Can Stress Cause Unintentional Weight Loss?

Prolonged or intense stress can contribute to weight loss in some people. During periods of emotional distress, the body's stress-response system becomes more active. This can influence appetite and digestion and may also affect sleep and everyday behaviour. If a person is eating significantly less than usual for weeks or months, the resulting calorie deficit can lead to weight loss. Dr. Bhatia says research into bereavement has found that some people experience reduced food intake and unintentional weight loss, particularly during periods of intense grief.

"Research on bereavement has found that some people experience reduced food intake and unintentional weight loss, especially during periods of intense grief. Research has also shown that grief can affect the body's stress-response system, and may alter levels of cortisol and inflammatory activity," explains Dr Bhatia. However, stress should not automatically be assumed to be the reason behind unexplained weight loss.

Why Does Grief Reduce Appetite?

There is no single response to grief. Some people may experience a loss of appetite because of emotional distress, while others may develop nausea, digestive discomfort or difficulty maintaining their usual routine. Sleep disruption can also play a role. Someone who is grieving may struggle to sleep properly, wake frequently at night or experience significant fatigue during the day. These changes can affect meal patterns, physical activity and overall health. In some cases, people may become so emotionally overwhelmed that basic self-care becomes difficult. Preparing food, shopping for groceries or sitting down for regular meals may feel like unnecessary effort during a period of intense sadness. Over time, these changes can contribute to noticeable weight loss.

Does Weight Loss Always Mean Someone Is Grieving?

This is an important distinction, particularly when discussing the appearance or weight of a public figure. Dr. Bhatia cautions against making assumptions about someone's mental or physical health based only on their appearance. "It is not good to look at someone's appearance and immediately think of an eating disorder or any other psychiatric condition. Weight loss can be caused by many things including physical illness, medication, stress, grief, depression or a combination of factors. A photograph cannot tell us what a person is feeling." Unintentional weight loss can have numerous causes, including thyroid disorders, gastrointestinal conditions, infections, medication-related effects, depression, anxiety and other medical conditions. In some cases, it can also be associated with serious underlying illness. Therefore, significant or unexplained weight loss should not simply be attributed to stress without an appropriate medical evaluation.

When Should Unintentional Weight Loss Be Checked?

Losing weight without deliberately changing your diet or exercise routine can be a reason to speak with a doctor, particularly when the weight loss continues or is accompanied by other symptoms. Warning signs that warrant medical attention can include persistent loss of appetite, severe fatigue, ongoing digestive symptoms, changes in bowel habits, fever, night sweats or other unexplained changes in health. A doctor can assess the person's medical history, medications, eating patterns, mental health and other symptoms to determine what may be contributing to the weight change.

Can Grief Affect Mental And Physical Health?

Grief is a natural response to loss, and there is no fixed timeline for how long someone should take to recover emotionally. Many people gradually adapt to their loss and return to their usual routines. However, for some, distress can become persistent and significantly interfere with work, relationships, sleep, eating or everyday functioning. Dr. Bhatia says professional support can be particularly valuable in such situations.

"Many learn to live with loss but some continue to feel severe distress that affects their work, relationships and everyday functioning. Professional help can make a real difference in these situations," says Dr Bhatia. Seeking help does not mean that someone is failing to cope. A mental health professional can help a person understand their emotions, manage distress and develop healthier ways of navigating grief.

How Can Someone Take Care Of Themselves During Grief?

There is no universal formula for coping with grief, but maintaining basic routines can help protect physical health. Eating regular, nutritious meals, staying hydrated, getting adequate sleep and maintaining some level of physical activity can be beneficial. Staying connected with supportive friends or family members can also make it easier to maintain daily routines. If appetite is poor, smaller and more frequent meals may be easier to manage than trying to eat large portions at once. Medical or nutritional support may be appropriate if someone is struggling to eat adequately or continues to lose weight. Most importantly, people should not feel pressured to "look normal" while they are grieving.

Grief can affect far more than emotional well-being. Intense stress following a major loss may alter appetite, sleep, digestion and daily routines, potentially contributing to unintentional weight loss. However, not every instance of weight loss is caused by grief or stress. Medical conditions, medications and mental health disorders can also play a role. As Dr. Bhatia emphasises, perhaps the most important message is that people experiencing grief need understanding rather than judgement. "When someone is grieving, they need concern and compassion, not public judgement about how their body looks," explains Dr. Bhatia.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.