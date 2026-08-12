A sharp rise in H1N1 influenza cases has been observed in Delhi this monsoon. Reports suggest that cases have spiked nearly six-fold compared with the same period last year. Data reveals that Delhi has recorded 1,349 H1N1 cases so far in 2026, compared with 229 cases during the same period last year. According to PTI, Delhi's Health Minister Pankaj Singh has assured that government hospitals are "fully prepared" to handle patients.

H1N1, commonly known as swine flu, is a highly contagious respiratory infection. It is caused by a specific strain of the Influenza A virus. H1N1 was first identified in 2009 during a global pandemic but has since become part of the seasonal flu virus pool. According to the World Health Organisation, before the H1N1 pandemic in 2009, the influenza A (H1N1) virus had never been identified as a cause of infections in people. Since then, H1N1 continues to circulate as a seasonal virus.

Symptoms of H1N1:

The symptoms of H1N1 are similar to many other flu viruses and can include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Body aches

Headaches

Fatigue

Diarrhea and vomiting

The symptoms usually appear rapidly within one to four days of exposure.

How H1N1 spreads:

H1N1 spreads in similar ways to other influenza viruses or seasonal flu. It is primarily transmitted from person to person through:

Respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks

Touching surfaces or objects contaminated with the virus and then touching the mouth or nose

Close contact with an infected person

You can infect others before you even feel sick.

When should you get tested?

While you do not need to test for every mild cough, you should undergo testing for H1N1 if:

You are in a high-risk group including young children, elderly, pregnant women, or individuals with chronic health conditions

Your symptoms are severe or worsening

You have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with H1N1 or showing similar symptoms

You work in a healthcare setting or are in contact with vulnerable populations

In most cases, healthy people recover from H1N1; however, the infection can become more serious in vulnerable groups. Seek immediate medical care if you experience shortness of breath, chest pain, persistent dizziness, confusion, or severe vomiting.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.