India is facing a growing health crisis due to rising cases of prediabetes. The International Diabetes Federation has highlighted that over 11.7% of adults are facing issues with their blood sugar levels and have impaired blood glucose. This rising burden could be controlled if efforts on early lifestyle interventions that focus on improving gut health, dietary choices, and overall metabolic health are emphasised. The first step to control rising cases of prediabetes is understanding how the gut microbiome is behind insulin resistance and regulating blood sugar levels. This means that protecting your gut health is vital if you want to avoid early-onset prediabetes. First and foremost, the classification of early-onset prediabetes is dependent on the levels of fasting and delayed plasma glucose and HbA1c that measure the blood sugar attached to your haemoglobin.

What Is Early-Onset Prediabetes?

Early-onset prediabetes can be identified when the blood sugar levels are somewhere between the prediabetic and diabetic stages. Under laboratory medical testing, fasting blood glucose above 100-125 mg/dL is considered to be the start of the prediabetic stage. While fasting blood glucose is considered the first health marker, the 2-hour delayed blood glucose between 140-199 mg/dL and HbA1c levels between 5.7-6.4% are a sign of the start of prediabetes.

The JAMA journal has highlighted that the rise in early-onset prediabetes can be attributed to unhealthy lifestyle, dietary, metabolic, and particular environmental factors that can increase the risk of insulin resistance.

Furthermore, there is also an increase in obesity, sedentary behaviours, and metabolic dysfunction in young adults.

The Gut Health-Blood Sugar Connection Explained

The gut is a chamber that needs to be regularly maintained for optimal health. If there are variations in the good bacterial strains and a possibility of gut dysbiosis, then side effects are evident. From impaired glucose metabolism to insulin resistance, the gut microbiome is involved in early-onset prediabetes.

The gut, liver, and pancreas are interlinked as an axis connects their functioning, and an imbalance in one can affect the other.

The Journal of Endocrine Society has documented that the metabolic network present in the body suggests that the gut absorbs nutrients, communicating with the liver and pancreas to secrete microbial metabolites.

Can Bloating Be A Sign Of Poor Metabolic Health?

Bloating could be behind poor metabolic health, but the connection is not absolute. The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health signals gut dysbiosis, insulin resistance, and altered gut functioning.

Certain signs alongside bloating could be a signal that your metabolism is compromised.

Gas

Constipation

Fatigue

Sugar cravings

Weight gain around the abdomen

Can Poor Gut Health Increase the Risk of Prediabetes?

Yes, poor gut health or gut dysbiosis is cited as a reason for increased risk of prediabetes. If your microbial diversity is lacking, then harmful bacterial strains can affect insulin secretion. Those who have poor gut health tend to experience a lot of internal inflammation as well as glucose intolerance.

7 Ways To Improve Gut Health And Support Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

The path to improve gut health and support long-term balance in your blood sugar levels is dependent on practising healthy habits; these involve:

1. Eat More Fibre-Rich Foods

Consuming fibre-rich foods such as whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and legumes is necessary for improving gut health.

2. Including natural prebiotics can strengthen gut microbiota.

3. Adding probiotic foods such as dahi, fermented vegetables, or fruits can increase your gut health.

4. Limit ultra-processed foods, as excess amounts of sugar, refined carbohydrates, and artificial additives can damage the intestinal lining.

5. Prioritise quality sleep, as the gut tends to function better when the body is well-rested.

6. Exercise regularly.

Daily exercise is necessary to build gut diversity and improve glucose control.

7. Manage Stress Levels

The gut and brain are interconnected, and a rise in the stress hormone cortisol can have a direct negative impact on blood sugar regulation.

Which Foods Help Both Gut Health And Blood Sugar Control?

Certain foods that have proven nutritional benefits need to be a part of your plate to boost your gut health and blood sugar control. A balanced consumption of these foods is necessary:

Oats

Lentils

Beans

Leafy greens

Nuts

Seeds

Yoghurt

Berries

Can Probiotics Reduce Blood Sugar Levels?

The Clinical Nutrition Journal has highlighted that consuming probiotics could help reduce blood sugar levels, with effects recorded on HbA1c, fasting plasma glucose, and insulin levels when measured. But probiotics show benefits that accompany a healthy lifestyle.

Early Warning Signs Of Prediabetes You Should Not Ignore

The early signs that should make you reevaluate your daily blood sugar levels are as follows:

Increased thirst

Frequent urination

Constant hunger

Fatigue

Blurred vision

Darkened skin patches

Unexpected weight changes

How Long Does It Take to Improve Gut Health?

The duration to improve gut health depends on the practices that are adopted and how consistently you implement them. Clinical research, such as the Nature Journal, points to changes in the gut microbiome within 24-48 hours of implementing dietary changes. But long-term changes occur over the course of several weeks to months, which is dependent on consistency.

When Should You Get Tested For Prediabetes?

Medical testing for pre-diabetes requires focusing on seeking the accurate diagnostic tools, such as:

Fasting blood glucose

HbA1c test

Oral glucose tolerance test

These tests are used in combination to assess prediabetes and need to be assessed by a diabetologist.

The path to fix your gut health hinges on what you consume, when, and how your body converts it into blood glucose.

Also Read: Can You Reverse Prediabetes With Exercise Alone?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.