15.3% of Indian adults have prediabetes, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-INDIAB national study, published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology. This means that prediabetic people will soon develop type-2 diabetes, which could further increase the disease burden from the chronic disease. Millions of Indians are affected by the side effects of prediabetes and want to know whether exercise alone could reverse it. Namely, increased risk of type-2 diabetes, heart disease, increased risk of stroke, risk of early death, kidney damage, nerve damage, eye problems, fatty liver disease, high blood pressure, and even metabolic syndrome. Although exercise is beneficial for improving metabolism and blood circulation, its effects vary. To know how prediabetes occurs, reversing it before it turns into type-2 diabetes is necessary to avoid the wide-ranging side effects.

What Is Prediabetes?

Prediabetes is a disease wherein fasting blood glucose is elevated in the range of 5.7%-6.4%. But the rise in blood glucose is not elevated enough to diagnose type-2 diabetes. Prediabetes is a warning sign from your body that your blood sugar levels can turn into type 2 if it is left unchecked.

Those with prediabetes generally have hidden obesity, high or low cholesterol, or hypertension that can result in blood sugar dysregulation.

When 1 in 4 Indian adults has diabetes or is at risk of developing it, reversing it becomes necessary.

Can Exercise Alone Reverse Prediabetes?

Yes, it can, but the effect varies depending on intensity and consistency as well as overall dietary choices. The Frontiers of Nutrition journal mentions that exercise is beneficial for prediabetes reversal as it can improve blood sugar control, insulin resistance, body weight, cholesterol levels, and heart health. Collectively, each of these factors is responsible for reversing prediabetes.

When the prediabetic individual introduces daily exercise into their routine, their muscles can utilise glucose more efficiently.

Especially during and after workouts, when recovery and rest are crucial for maximum health impact.

Note: Some people may even reverse prediabetes effectively with exercise alone, but it should be done under a doctor's supervision.

How Exercise Helps Lower Blood Sugar

Research published in the BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation Journal pinpoints that exercise could help lower blood sugar levels as it helps through multiple mechanisms that need to be looked at. Here is what you need to know:

Regular physical activity can make the cells of those with prediabetes respond better to insulin.

It can be used in a targeted manner under expert supervision to help prevent or delay the progression of type 2 diabetes.

The skeletal muscles benefit from regular exercise, as they become a glucose sink that can readily absorb it effectively.

Research published in the eClinical Medicine Journal suggests that exercise can become a way to reduce belly fat. This can help reduce the amount of visceral fat that leads to insulin resistance.

Research published in the Nature Metabolism Journal suggests that losing 5-10% of body weight can significantly improve glucose control.

Best Exercises For Prediabetes Reversal

Research published in the Frontiers of Endocrinology Journal suggests that multiple high-intensity exercises need to be performed by those with prediabetes, as their blood sugar levels need to be regulated. Here are the different kinds of exercises that can help with prediabetes:

Walking

Taking a daily walk is the most accessible option for exercise, as those with prediabetes can walk daily with ease. But making sure they walk at different paces, such as brisk walking, incline walking, and many more walking styles, could provide health benefits by burning calories as well as regulating blood sugar levels.

Aerobic Exercises

Making aerobic exercises such as cycling, jogging, and swimming could help balance blood sugar levels. The specific glucose response activity that aerobic exercises work on is the GLUT24 glucose transporter that makes cells more responsive to insulin.

Strength Training

Certain strength training exercises, such as squats, lunges, using resistance bands to exercise, or weight training, can establish control over blood sugar levels.

Combination Training

One of the best exercises to reverse prediabetes is to practise a combination of exercises to reverse prediabetes effectively. Combining two or more exercises could yield better results for those with prediabetes.

How Much Exercise Do You Need?

Research published in the Cardiovascular Diabetology-Endocrinology Reports pinpoints that at least 150 minutes, which translates to 20 minutes of exercise daily for 5 days a week, is needed for controlling blood sugar spikes due to prediabetes.

The need for strength training should be done twice a week to see visible benefits.

Note: Daily movement yields better results for prediabetics than weekend-only exercise.

For instance, 30 minutes of brisk walking is necessary for at least 5 days per week, but it needs to be done along with at least two strength training sessions.

Is Exercise Alone Enough For Everyone?

No, as every individual has physical challenges that limit their ability to benefit from exercise. When someone has been diagnosed with prediabetes, then factors such as obesity, genetic vulnerability to diabetes, high blood glucose levels, and a sedentary lifestyle can increase the chances of varying effects after exercise.

The maximum health benefits can be seen in people who combine exercise with lifestyle modifications that make it possible to reverse prediabetes. Using medical expertise with regard to healthy eating, weight loss, and better sleep is necessary for optimal results.

Signs Your Prediabetes May Be Improving

Prediabetes could be improved if your body is showing these signs:

A lower fasting blood sugar when it is measured.

A lower HbA1c level upon testing using a blood sugar device.

Reduced waist circumference makes weight loss efforts much better.

Weight loss is visible with regard to waist circumference.

Better energy levels can be felt.

Improved insulin sensitivity can be measured.

How Long Does It Take To Reverse Prediabetes?

Prediabetes reversal takes time and persistent efforts, but improvements can be seen within weeks of adhering to a schedule. This needs to be under a doctor's supervision, as your progress needs to be tracked and figured out based on habits that are working for you.

The duration of the monitoring and actual changes need to be done for over 3 months.

Note: Long-term exercises show better results than short-duration exercises.

Tips To Fast-Track Prediabetes Reversal

People who have been diagnosed with prediabetes need to adopt these tips to make their reversal faster and more effective:

Walk for 10-15 minutes after meals, as it is proven to lower blood sugar levels.

Avoid prolonged sitting, as it can have a direct effect on your blood sugar levels.

Include resistance training to make your muscles absorb glucose better.

Aim for gradual weight loss as it becomes more sustainable.

Sleep 7-9 hours nightly, as sound sleep is needed for well-regulated blood sugar control.

Monitor blood sugar regularly to notice changes in your levels.

Exercise is a sure-shot way to reverse prediabetes if the intensity, duration, and form during exercise are ideal. Prediabetics need a doctor's supervision to track their progress and stick to proven healthy exercise habits for the betterment of their blood sugar levels.

Also Read: All Indians Are Prediabetic Unless Proven Otherwise, Says Apollo Doctor: Why Prevention Must Begin Early

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.