The internet is currently obsessed with elaborate morning routines that involve soaking various kitchen ingredients in small containers overnight. From nuts and seeds to spices, people are starting their days with a multitude of soaked foods. This trend has gained popularity because soaking can improve nutrient absorption, reduce anti-nutrients, and aid digestion. Many individuals promote these intensive routines as a miraculous solution for skin, hair, and health-related issues.

Soaking does provide minor digestive benefits, but overloading your morning routine with a massive variety of ingredients is a trend driven more by social media aesthetics than by actual nutritional science.

What exactly is the trend?

Internet users are stacking small containers with different ingredients, which are typically known as superfoods. Common picks include nuts and dried fruits like almonds, walnuts, raisins, saffron, chia seeds, fenugreek (methi) seeds, carom seeds, fennel seeds, and pumpkin and sunflower seeds. They soak these ingredients overnight in small quantities and consume them the next morning.

Some claim that this routine boosts health in various ways, while others suggest it improves skin, hair, or gut health.

Is this wellness a hit or a miss?

While starting the day with soaked nuts, seeds and other ingredients can benefit health in some way or the other, the extreme health claims surrounding them are heavily exaggerated.

Whether consuming 7-10 soaked ingredients every morning is necessary depends on individual dietary needs and preferences.

What are the benefits?

1. Better mineral absorption

Whole nuts and seeds contain phytic acid, which is an anti-nutrient that binds to minerals like iron and zinc, reducing how much your body absorbs. Soaking reduces phytic acid, which promotes better nutrient absorption in the body.

2. Easier on the stomach

Soaking softens tough fibres and removes bitter tannins. If you frequently experience bloating, gas, or have sensitive digestion, soaking makes these foods much gentler on your stomach.

3. Helps you add some powerful ingredients to your diet

You may not consume a tablespoon of fenugreek or chia seeds daily in their dry form. Soaking them overnight helps you develop a routine, making it easier to include these powerful ingredients in your diet.

4. Ingredient-specific truths

Soaking chia seeds forms a gel that helps with hydration and gut movement. Soaking methi (fenugreek) seeds reduces bitterness and can support blood sugar control. Similarly, other ingredients can offer you other distinct benefits.

But is it really necessary?

Overcomplicating your lifestyle causes unnecessary stress. If you miss a night of prep, you might skip eating healthy entirely because you feel you ruined the routine. An unsoaked handful of nuts is infinitely better than skipping them because the soaking process feels like too much work. If you want the benefits of soaking without the social media chaos, follow these basic principles:

Keep it to 2 or 3

Pick a small, high-impact variety based on your target needs. A classic combination like 3-4 almonds, for vitamin E, and 1-2 walnuts, for omega-3s, is more than enough for most people. For digestive benefits, you might include chia, methi or fennel seeds in your routine.

Prioritise a real breakfast

Soaked seeds are just a supplement. They do not replace a well-balanced breakfast like eggs, oats, or a protein-rich meal that sustains your energy for hours.

For many, a varied diet can ensure a good balance of nutrients, but it's not always practical or essential to include so many items in one meal.

It's more important to focus on a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrients throughout the day. If an influencer is suggesting a combination of 9 superfoods, it's important to recognise that such a mix may not work for you.

If you're considering this approach, it might be beneficial to start with a few key ingredients and see how your body responds before adding more. Always listen to what feels right for you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.