Back pain is one of the most common health problems affecting adults today. While most episodes improve with rest and simple treatment, pain that travels from the lower back into the leg can be a sign of lumbar disc prolapse, commonly known as a slipped disc. The diagnosis often creates anxiety, especially when an MRI report mentions a "large disc prolapse." Many people immediately assume that surgery is unavoidable. However, that is not always the case.

What is Lumbar Disc Prolapse?

The spine is made up of a series of bones separated by soft cushions called intervertebral discs. These discs act as shock absorbers and allow the spine to bend and move smoothly.

A lumbar disc prolapse occurs when the soft inner portion of a disc pushes through its outer layer. If this bulging or ruptured disc presses against nearby nerves, it can cause pain, numbness, or weakness that often extends from the lower back into the leg. This pain is commonly referred to as sciatica. Contrary to its popular name, a "slipped disc" does not actually slip out of place. Instead, the disc bulges or ruptures, leading to nerve irritation.

What Causes It?

A slipped disc can develop due to natural wear and tear as people age. It may also occur after lifting heavy objects incorrectly, sudden twisting movements, repetitive strain, or prolonged sitting. Factors such as obesity, smoking, poor posture, and weak core muscles can further increase the risk.

Common Symptoms

The symptoms vary depending on which nerve is affected. The most common signs include:

Lower back pain

Sharp pain radiating into one leg

Tingling or numbness in the leg or foot

Muscle weakness

Difficulty standing, walking, or sitting for long periods

Pain that worsens while coughing, sneezing, or bending

In many cases, the leg pain is more severe than the back pain itself.

When is It an Emergency?

Patients should seek urgent care if they experience:

Loss of bladder or bowel control

Numbness around the groin or inner thighs

Sudden or worsening weakness in the foot or leg

Difficulty lifting the foot while walking, also known as foot drop

These symptoms may indicate severe nerve compression and often require emergency surgery to prevent permanent nerve damage.

Does Every Patient Need Surgery?

Studies have shown that nearly 70-90 percent of people with lumbar disc prolapse improve with non-surgical treatment. In many cases, the body gradually breaks down and absorbs the protruding disc material, reducing pressure on the affected nerve.

Conservative treatment usually includes pain-relieving medications, physiotherapy, guided exercises, activity modification, and, in selected patients, epidural steroid injections. Most doctors recommend giving these treatments around six weeks before considering surgery, provided there are no warning signs or neurological weakness. If symptoms continue beyond two to three months despite proper treatment, surgery may be discussed as the next option.

Looking Beyond the MRI

One of the biggest misconceptions about slipped discs is that the MRI report alone determines the treatment.

Patients often become worried after reading terms such as "large disc extrusion" or "severe disc prolapse." However, doctors do not base treatment decisions solely on the scan.

Some people have large disc prolapses but only mild symptoms, while others with relatively small disc bulges may experience severe pain.

Doctors consider several factors before recommending surgery, including the patient's symptoms, physical examination findings, nerve function, MRI results, overall health, work requirements, and daily activities. In other words, doctors treat the patient, not just the MRI.

When is Surgery Recommended?

Surgery may be advised when severe leg pain continues despite appropriate non-surgical treatment, when muscle weakness progressively worsens, or when emergency symptoms such as loss of bladder or bowel control develop.

Patients whose main complaint is severe leg pain rather than back pain generally experience the greatest benefit from surgery.

Modern procedures such as microdiscectomy, minimally invasive discectomy, and endoscopic spine surgery use smaller incisions and are associated with less muscle damage, reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery. The most suitable technique depends on the location of the disc prolapse and the surgeon's assessment.

A Patient's Journey

A 40-year-old software professional visited a spine clinic with severe pain radiating down his leg. His MRI showed a large lumbar disc prolapse, and he feared he would need immediate surgery. However, he had no muscle weakness or signs of nerve damage. His doctor recommended medications, physiotherapy, and activity modification instead of surgery. Over the following weeks, his pain gradually reduced, and he was able to return to work without undergoing an operation.

This case highlights an important lesson: a large disc on an MRI does not automatically mean surgery is necessary. Treatment decisions should always be based on symptoms, clinical examination, and individual patient needs.

Lumbar disc prolapse is common, and most patients recover with medications, physiotherapy, and lifestyle modifications without needing surgery. While surgery can offer faster relief in selected cases, the decision should be based on symptoms, clinical examination, and nerve function, not the MRI alone. Seeking timely evaluation from a spine specialist helps ensure the right treatment and the best possible recovery.

(By Dr. Ishwar Keerthi, Consultant Spine Surgeon, KMC Hospital Mangalore)

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