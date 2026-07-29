No sugar is a popular way that people use to increase their physical health. But the actual reason behind the complete elimination of sugar is the impact that added sugar has on the entire body. Most research studies and reviews point to the need to reduce added sugar intake. 'Added sugar' refers to table sugar (the white refined version) and sugars present in desserts and packaged foods that have negative effects on physical as well as mental health.

It is important to distinguish between added sugars and naturally occurring sugars that are present in fruits, vegetables, and milk that your body needs to function. The danger of obesity, an uptick in diabetes, heart disease, and metabolic disorders, is far greater with added sugar intake. The Clinical Diabetes Journal pinpoints that eliminating added sugar from your diet for a month can result in positive changes in how your body processes sugar.

Effects Of Eliminating Added Sugar For 30 Days

Week 1: You May Experience Sugar Cravings

After added sugars have been eliminated from your diet, your brain reward centre's response changes. Your brain primarily functions on sugar as it draws energy from it, but the form of the sugar matters most. Quitting sugar completely can result in mood swings and increase your cravings, as your brain has been wired to function and receive a certain amount of sugar throughout the day. You may even experience increased hunger, which could make you eat more than you normally do.

Research published in the Nutrients Journal highlights that quitting added sugar can result in an increase in sugar cravings, but the effect is short-lived. The taste preferences tend to adapt to what is available for energy throughout the day.

Week 2: Blood Sugar Levels May Become More Stable

The blood sugar levels that spike, plateau, and plunge based on what is eaten and when can become more stabilised when added sugars are eliminated. The direct positive impact can be felt on your energy levels, as research published in the Frontiers of Nutrition Journal mentions. It also points to fewer appetite fluctuations that influence blood sugar spikes.

If you stop eating sugar, then blood sugar levels can stabilise and provide consistent energy throughout the day.

Note: If you are planning to cut out all added sugar from your diet, then you need to consult a doctor to take a safe approach.

Week 3: You May Notice Changes In Energy And Sleep

According to research published in Scientific Reports, cutting out sugar can improve your energy levels as well as improve your sleep quality. Generally, energy levels dip in the afternoon, which is termed 'afternoon fatigue', which can affect how energetic you feel. If you want to improve your energy levels naturally, one way to do so is to cut down on added sugar.

Another foundational benefit of removing sugar from your diet is an increase in sleep quality. Your sleep cycle should be deep and restorative for your entire body and brain to function at optimal levels.

Week 4: Weight Management May Become Easier

A review published in the Obesity Journal confirms that removing added sugar from the diet can support weight loss. To do so practically, you need to consume fewer amounts of ultra-processed foods and reduce your consumption of sugary beverages. When these empty calories are reduced, you can notice visible changes in your waist circumference. After consuming a diet with no sugar for 30 days, your waist could become thinner, but maintaining it is key to a sustainable, healthy goal weight.

Could Your Skin Improve?

When it comes to your skin health, added sugar intake impacts two major areas. Skin ageing and acne are areas that are directly linked to added sugar intake. Your wrinkles, loss of skin elasticity as you age, dullness, and breakouts are all related to how much added sugar you are consuming daily. This is why it is important to read the labels of packaged foods that contain added sugar in huge doses.

Research published in the Clinics in Dermatology Journal explains that glucose and fructose, which are a part of added sugars, bind to collagen and elastin fibres in the skin through a process known as 'glycation'. The result is Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs) that stiffen skin and make it harder to repair. To ensure healthy skin, you need to reduce or at least try to eliminate added sugar intake.

How Does Cutting Sugar Affect Heart Health?

Yes, it does, as research published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition points out that added sugars directly increase the risk of coronary heart disease. Whether they are added sugars from desserts, sugary beverages, fruit juices, or processed foods, the negative impact on heart health is reason enough to rethink your dietary choices. Research has also found that there is no clinical correlation between consuming naturally occurring sugars from fruits and vegetables and heart disease.

Furthermore, your metabolic health can also suffer if you eat a lot of added sugars regularly.

Can Stopping Sugar Lower Diabetes Risk?

Research published in the Advances in Nutrition Journal suggests that stopping sugar could lower your diabetes risk. When the direct impact of added sugar is on weight loss and improving insulin sensitivity, then removing added sugar from the diet works best.

Diabetes risk reduces by 25% in people who can successfully eliminate added sugar from their diet. Those who stick with added sugar in their diet can face a 39% higher risk of developing type-2 diabetes.

Are There Any Side Effects Of Quitting Sugar?

Quitting sugar can have side effects, as your brain is wired to function on a certain amount of sugar. Removing sugar completely can cause the following:

Headaches

Irritability

Fatigue

Increased cravings

Note: It is advisable to gradually cut out added sugar to avoid the side effects associated with sugar withdrawal.

Tips To Successfully Complete A 30-Day No-Sugar Challenge

A no-sugar challenge should be undertaken when you have undergone a medical panel to figure out if your blood glucose levels are healthy. If you find that it is so, then you can safely embark on this no-added-sugar challenge, but it is best to consult a doctor for a safe approach. Here are some tips to follow:

Read food labels, as the exact added sugar quantity is mentioned on them.

Prioritise protein intake to help your body make up for the loss of sugar.

Increase fibre intake to help your gut process sugar faster.

Stay hydrated to make sure your body has what it needs to function better.

Plan healthy snacks to control your processed food intake.

The 30-day no-sugar challenge can be safely done under a doctor's supervision. It can help with weight loss, stabilise your blood sugar levels, and even reduce your dependence on sugar for energy.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.