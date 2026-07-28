Fat is usually seen as something that you should get rid of. Many people believe that the less body fat they have, the healthier they will be. While carrying excess fat is linked to health issues such as obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes, scientists are now learning that not all fat is harmful. In fact, the body needs healthy fat tissue to function properly. This tissue stores energy, produces important hormones, and helps regulate blood sugar and metabolism. When the body loses healthy fat cells, these essential functions can get impacted.

Now, a new study by researchers at the University of Michigan found that losing the "wrong" kind of fat can quietly increase the risk of diabetes. The findings suggest that diabetes is not only linked to having too much fat but can also develop when healthy fat tissue disappears because of disease.

Why Is Healthy Fat Important

Fat tissue, also known as adipose tissue, do much more than store extra calories. It acts like an active organ that helps the body manage energy, release hormones, regulate inflammation, and keep blood sugar levels stable. Healthy fat cells safely store excess fat from food. When these cells work properly, they prevent fat from building up in places where it does not belong, such as the liver, muscles, or pancreas. This helps the body's organs function normally and respond better to insulin.

What Happens When You Lose Healthy Fat?

The researchers focused on a rare inherited condition called familial partial lipodystrophy type 2 (FPLD2). People with this condition gradually lose healthy fat from certain parts of the body but often develop diabetes, fatty liver disease, and high blood fat levels despite not being overweight.

To understand why this happens, scientists studied fat tissue from patients and created a mouse model carrying the same genetic defect. They found that the fat cells became unhealthy long before they disappeared.

Fat Cells Become Damaged Before They Vanish

The study showed that damaged fat cells undergo several harmful changes. First, they lose their ability to store fats properly. Instead of safely storing lipids, they begin to malfunction.

Second, the fat tissue becomes inflamed. Immune cells inside the tissue become overactive, creating an environment that damages the fat cells even further. Third, the mitochondria, the tiny structures that produce energy inside cells, stop working efficiently. Without enough energy, the fat cells cannot perform their normal jobs. Eventually, these combined problems cause healthy fat tissue to shrink and disappear.

How Can This Lead To Diabetes

When healthy fat cells are lost, the body struggles to manage fats and sugars effectively. Instead of being stored safely in fat tissue, fats can accumulate in organs like the liver and muscles. This can interfere with how insulin works, making it harder for cells to absorb glucose from the bloodstream.

Healthy fat tissue also produces hormones that help regulate appetite, insulin sensitivity, and metabolism. Losing these hormones further disrupts blood sugar control. Over time, these changes increase the risk of insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and fatty liver disease - even in people who are not obese.

For years, diabetes has mainly been viewed as a disease linked to obesity and problems with the pancreas, especially the insulin-producing beta cells. This study suggests that healthy fat cells also play a major role in preventing diabetes. In other words, the quality and function of fat tissue may be just as important as the amount of fat a person carries. Researchers believe that both obesity and conditions involving fat loss have a common problem: unhealthy fat cells that fail to do their work properly.

Does This Mean Losing Weight Is Unsafe?

No, the study does not suggest that healthy weight loss is harmful. For most people with overweight or obesity, losing excess body fat through a balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and other healthy lifestyle habits remains one of the best ways to reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease.

The research instead suggests that healthy fat tissue should be preserved. The problem is not about normal fat loss during healthy weight management but about diseases or genetic conditions that damage fat cells and cause the loss of healthy, functioning fat tissue.

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