Protein is one of the most important nutrients for the body. It helps build and repair muscles, supports immunity, keeps you feeling full for longer and even plays a role in maintaining healthy skin and hair. Yet, many people believe eating enough protein is expensive or only possible with protein powders and fancy health foods.

The good news? That is not true. India has plenty of budget-friendly protein sources that are easy to include in everyday meals. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal highlights this in an Instagram post. She reminds people that meeting their daily protein needs does not have to burn a hole in their pocket.

"If you think you need expensive supplements to get enough protein, think again," her post suggests. The nutritionist lists seven affordable foods that can help you boost your protein intake while keeping your grocery bill under control.

Budget-Friendly Protein Foods To Add To Your Diet

1. Lentils and pulses

Dal is a staple in most Indian homes, and for good reason. Moong dal, masoor dal and urad dal are all rich in protein and easy to cook. Pair them with rice or roti for a balanced meal.

2. Chickpeas

Whether you enjoy them as chole, add them to salads or roast them for a crunchy snack, chickpeas are packed with protein and fibre. They also help keep you full for longer.

3. Soybeans

Soybeans are among the best plant-based protein sources. They are especially useful for vegetarians looking to increase their protein intake. You can enjoy them as soya chunks, nuggets or add them to curries.

4. Eggs

Eggs remain one of the most affordable and high-quality animal protein sources. They are versatile, easy to prepare and fit into almost any meal.

5. Amaranth

Also known as rajgira, amaranth is a naturally gluten-free grain that provides protein along with fibre and important minerals. It can be used in rotis, porridge or snacks.

6. Sattu

Made from roasted gram, sattu has been a part of Indian diets for generations. It can be mixed with water, buttermilk or milk to make a filling, protein-rich drink.

7. Chicken

For non-vegetarians, chicken is one of the most cost-effective protein options. It is rich in high-quality protein and can be prepared in many healthy ways.

The takeaway is simple. Eating enough protein does not always require costly supplements or imported foods. With smart choices and everyday Indian ingredients, you can easily increase your protein intake while staying within your budget.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.