When it comes to fitness, cardio often gets the most attention. Running, cycling, brisk walking or spending time on the treadmill can help burn calories and improve heart health. But what if you completely skip weight training and stick to cardio?The answer depends on your fitness goals. Cardio is excellent for improving endurance and cardiovascular health, but relying on it alone may mean missing out on some important benefits of strength training. Experts often recommend combining both forms of exercise to build a more balanced and sustainable fitness routine. Cardio exercises increase your heart rate and make your body work harder to deliver oxygen to your muscles. Regular aerobic activity can improve cardiovascular fitness, support blood pressure control, help with weight management and improve insulin sensitivity.

What Happens If You Do Only Cardio?

Walking, cycling, swimming, jogging and dancing are all effective ways to stay active. Cardio can also be easier to incorporate into daily life, particularly for people who are new to exercise. However, cardio primarily trains your cardiovascular system and muscular endurance. It does not provide the same stimulus for maintaining or increasing muscle strength and mass as resistance training.

Can Cardio Alone Help You Lose Weight?

Yes, cardio can contribute to weight loss by increasing energy expenditure. But weight loss is not the same as fat loss. If you are eating fewer calories than your body needs, particularly for a prolonged period, your body can lose both fat and muscle. Without resistance training and adequate protein, preserving muscle mass during weight loss can become more difficult. This is particularly important as you get older, when maintaining muscle becomes increasingly important for strength, mobility and independence.

Why Is Weight Training Important?

Strength training provides resistance that challenges muscles and encourages them to adapt. Over time, this can help improve muscle strength and maintain lean body mass. It can also support bone health, improve balance and make everyday movements such as climbing stairs, carrying groceries or getting up from a chair easier. You don't necessarily need to lift extremely heavy weights. Resistance bands, bodyweight exercises, dumbbells and other forms of resistance can all be useful depending on your fitness level.

What Are The Downsides Of Skipping Strength Training?

Doing only cardio isn't necessarily unhealthy, but it can leave some areas of fitness underdeveloped. Without regular resistance exercise, you may miss out on:

Muscle-strengthening benefits

Better preservation of lean muscle during weight loss

Improvements in functional strength

Some benefits for bone density

Greater muscle endurance and stability

Protection against age-related muscle loss

This doesn't mean cardio is ineffective. Rather, it means cardio and strength training provide different benefits.

Is Cardio Better Than Weight Training For Heart Health?

Cardio has a particularly strong role in improving cardiovascular fitness. Activities such as brisk walking, cycling and swimming can strengthen the heart and improve circulation. But strength training can also contribute to cardiovascular health by supporting healthy body composition, blood pressure, insulin sensitivity and metabolic health. So, rather than choosing one over the other, combining aerobic and resistance exercise can provide broader health benefits.

What If Your Main Goal Is Fat Loss?

If fat loss is your goal, cardio can certainly be part of your routine. But don't assume that doing more and more cardio is always the answer. Resistance training can help preserve muscle while you lose fat. Maintaining muscle is important because it supports strength, movement and metabolic health. A sustainable calorie deficit, adequate protein, regular resistance training and cardio can work together more effectively than relying on cardio alone.

How Much Cardio And Strength Training Do You Need?

For most healthy adults, a practical goal is around 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week, or about 75 minutes of vigorous activity. Strength training can be added at least two days a week, with exercises targeting the major muscle groups. This doesn't mean you have to spend hours in the gym. Even short, consistent strength sessions can be useful when performed correctly.

Can Beginners Start With Cardio Only?

Absolutely. If you are completely new to exercise, walking or another form of cardio can be a great starting point. The important thing is to gradually introduce resistance training as your fitness improves. Simple movements such as squats, lunges, wall push-ups, resistance-band rows and controlled bodyweight exercises can provide a strength stimulus without requiring a full gym setup.

You can stay active and improve your cardiovascular fitness with cardio alone, but skipping strength training means missing an important part of overall fitness. Cardio is excellent for your heart, endurance and calorie expenditure, while resistance training helps maintain muscle, strength and functional fitness. You don't have to choose between the two. A combination of cardio, strength training, adequate protein, good nutrition and sufficient recovery is a more complete approach to long-term health and fitness

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