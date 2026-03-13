Can 150 Minutes Of Exercise A Week Extend Your Life? Study Says Yes

If you have ever thought about how much exercise is actually needed to improve your health, new research offers a surprisingly simple answer: about 150 minutes a week. According to a large study highlighted by the American Medical Association, meeting this level of physical activity can significantly reduce the risk of early death and improve overall longevity. The findings highlight the long-standing health guidelines suggesting that moderate weekly exercise can deliver major health benefits, particularly when it comes to heart health and overall survival. Even people who were previously inactive appeared to benefit once they started adding moderate or vigorous activity to their weekly routine.

In short, you do not need extreme workout routines or daily gym sessions to see meaningful results. Consistent, moderate movement may be enough to make a difference.

The Recommended Amount of Exercise

As per the health experts commonly recommend 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, which works out to about 30 minutes a day for five days. Activities such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming or dancing typically fall into this category. The study analysed how different levels of weekly activity were linked with the risk of death from various causes, including cardiovascular disease. Researchers found that people who maintained regular physical activity had a significantly lower risk of dying from all causes, especially heart-related conditions. Even modest increases in exercise were associated with noticeable benefits. People who were previously sedentary saw measurable improvements in health once they began incorporating physical activity into their weekly routine.

More Exercise May Offer Even Greater Benefits

While 150 minutes per week is considered the baseline recommendation, the research suggests that doing more than the minimum may provide additional protection. Participants who performed two to four times the recommended amount of moderate activity, roughly 300 to 600 minutes per week, experienced a 26-31% lower risk of death from any cause.

Similarly, people who engage in higher levels of vigorous physical activity also saw notable reductions in cardiovascular mortality. Activities such as running, fast cycling, or intense sports may therefore offer additional health advantages when performed safely and regularly. However, the researchers also emphasised that the biggest improvements often occur when inactive individuals begin exercising, even at relatively low levels.

Why Exercise Has Such a Powerful Impact

Physical activity influences the body in multiple ways that help protect long-term health. Regular exercise improves cardiovascular fitness, strengthens muscles, and helps regulate blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels. These effects reduce the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity. Exercise also supports mental well-being and brain health. Studies have shown that consistent aerobic activity can improve mood, reduce stress and even support cognitive function as people age. Because physical activity affects so many biological systems, experts often describe it as one of the most powerful lifestyle interventions available. In fact, some researchers note that it is difficult to find a single medication that delivers the same wide-ranging health benefits.

It's Never Too Late to Start

One encouraging takeaway from the research is that starting later in life can still make a difference. Large analyses of long-term studies have shown that adults who increase their activity levels at any stage can lower their risk of premature death. Those who switch from an inactive lifestyle to a more active one can reduce their mortality risk by around 20-25%, even if they begin exercising in midlife or later.

This means that people who feel they have "missed their chance" to build healthy habits may still gain significant benefits by becoming more active.

Small Changes Can Still Help

For people who struggle to reach the 150-minute target, the research carries another positive message: every bit of movement counts. Even short bursts of physical activity can contribute to improved health. Studies have found that small increases in daily movement can gradually lower the risk of chronic disease and early death.

Simple lifestyle changes such as walking more often, using stairs instead of lifts, or taking short exercise breaks during the day can all add up over time. The latest findings reinforce a message that health experts have emphasised for years: regular physical activity is one of the most powerful tools for living longer and staying healthy.

Aiming for around 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week can significantly reduce the risk of early death and improve cardiovascular health. For those who can manage more activity, the benefits may increase even further. But perhaps the most important takeaway is that starting small and staying consistent can still make a meaningful difference. In the end, longevity might not depend on intense workouts or complicated fitness routines. Sometimes, it simply begins with moving a little more each week.

