Hospital-Free For 50 Years: How China's 102-Year-Old Woman Continues To Live A Healthy Life

A 102-year-old woman from eastern China has captured the attention of people online with her positive attitude and simple lifestyle. Her daily routine, eating habits, and cheerful nature have impressed many, showing how she continues to live a healthy and happy life even at such an advanced age. Jin Baoling, 102, who lives in a rural area of Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, is often visited by her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter, reported the South China Morning Post.

Due to her longevity and cheerful nature, villagers affectionately call her "Old Baby." According to the Taizhou Evening News, she is mentally active and physically healthy and hasn't needed to go to the hospital in 50 years.

Simple And Relaxed Routine

Jin's daily routine is very simple and calm. She wakes up around 9 am, washes her hands and face, and enjoys the sunshine in her garden.

She takes several short naps throughout the day and usually goes to bed by 7 pm. According to her son, Hu Huamei, she can sleep for up to 15 hours a day.

Special Food Preferences

Jin is very careful about her diet. For breakfast, she often prefers dumplings, buns, or wontons. Lunch and dinner consist mostly of large bowls of noodles or rice.

Meat is an important part of her diet. She particularly enjoys pig trotters, or pig feet, and eats them daily. She typically consumes about half a pound, or two to three pieces, at each meal. Pig trotters are a famous Chinese delicacy, rich in collagen and considered beneficial for the skin. They are also used in traditional Chinese medicine.

In addition to main courses, Jin also enjoys light snacks like cakes and bread. She also drinks tea made with brown sugar and red dates. She also eats three oranges and two eggs daily.

Although she loves to eat, she is very selective in her diet and eats very few vegetables.

Jin also drinks a little wine with every meal. She keeps several jars of rice wine specially prepared for her in her home. This wine is made with fruits like red dates, longan, lychee, and yamberry.

Active Despite Her Age

Although her leg joints lack flexibility and she needs support to walk, she still has sharp eyesight and strong hands. She often mends socks and repairs shoe soles.

Secret of Longevity

Her son mentioned that the main reason for her good health is her positive attitude. He said that his mother never argued or quarreled with anyone and quickly overcame any problems.

He also said that his mother, who spent her entire life as a simple rural housewife, placed the highest importance on mutual love and harmony in the family. Her greatest wish is that her family always lives in peace and prosperity.