Woman Shares Her 94-Year-Old Grandfather's Secret To Longevity, Calls Him "New Face Of Wellness"

In a heartfelt post that has captured the attention of social media users, a woman recently shared an appreciation for her 94-year-old grandfather, affectionately called "thatha," highlighting his vitality and zest for life.

In her post, she wrote, "An appreciation post for my 94 (!!) year old thatha. The beauty and wellbeing industry is worth trillions of dollars but here is my thatha still walking and cooking and learning new skills (like using his laptop!)."

She explained that her grandfather's longevity and healthy life challenge modern wellness trends, which often involve expensive gyms, supplements, and rigorous fitness routines.

She wrote, "Living proof you can live a long and healthy life even without a wildly overpriced gym membership, taking supplements (what is even in protein powder) or growing up with the idea 'wellbeing' that we now have to force into our lives."

Watch Video Here:

The post also explained that wellness has cultural roots. In South Asian and Hindu traditions, physical activity, mindfulness, and mental clarity were part of everyday life long before they became industry trends.

"Not a trend to jump on but a way of life that requires effort and consistency and I can only aspire to have a fraction of those qualities that my thatha does," she added.

In a humorous way, she suggested making her grandfather "the new face of wellness and beauty," which quickly resonated with people on social media.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed seeing the fitness of her grandfather. One user commented, "You are a lucky girl."

Another user commented, "Thatha, may you be happy live long, stay healthy. Sending lots of positive energy your ways. Your determination has gifted you with a great journey so far. Sincere namaskarams to you. My best wishes."