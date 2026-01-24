"Late Nights And Junk Food": This 101-Year-Old Woman Breaks Every Rule Of Healthy Living

A 101-year-old woman from China has caught public attention for living what many are calling a "reverse lifestyle," staying up late to watch television, enjoying snacks at night, and still remaining healthy with all her natural teeth intact, according to The South China Morning Post.

Jiang Yueqin is from Wenzhou in Zhejiang province in southeastern China. She is the mother of seven and has become an online talking point after her daughter shared details of her daily routine, as per SCMP.

According to her family, Jiang stays awake until around 2am watching television and wakes up naturally at about 10am. After getting ready, she starts her day with a strong cup of green tea. Her daughter, Yao Songping, said her mother falls asleep quickly despite her late nights and sleeps soundly.

This routine began about two years ago after Jiang suffered a fall that injured her hand and required surgery. To help her recover, the family stopped her from doing housework. With less to do during the day, she began sleeping more in the daytime, which led to her staying awake late at night.

Jiang now eats brunch, has dinner around 6pm, and snacks again around 9pm if she feels hungry. Her favourite snack is a local Wenzhou pastry called Matisong. She also enjoys biscuits, crisps, shaqima, and dried sweet potato snacks.

Despite her age, Jiang has never needed dentures or dental treatment. Her daughter said she chews everything slowly and comfortably.

Her family credits her long life to good sleep, regular green tea, and most importantly, a calm mindset. Jiang avoids anger, does not hold grudges, and prefers to live peacefully. Her story has sparked online discussions, with many agreeing that a positive attitude plays a major role in living longer.