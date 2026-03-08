Ischaemic Heart Disease Is The Leading Cause Of Death Among Women In India: Doctor Explains Risk Factors

Heart diseases, in most cases, are linked to men. However, that is not entirely true as women too suffer from the condition. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the leading cause of death among women in India in 2021 after COVID-19 was ischemic heart disease (IHD). While COVID-19 claimed 159.9 lives per 1,00,000 population, ischemic heart disease caused 99.4 deaths every 1,00,000 population. Also known as coronary heart disease (CHD), this happens when the coronary arteries become narrowed by fatty material within their walls. The British Heart Foundation says that over time, a fatty material called atheroma (plaque) builds up inside your coronary arteries, which causes atherosclerosis. "Eventually, your arteries may become so narrow that they cannot get enough blood to your heart."

If a piece of atheroma breaks off, a blood clot forms around this, which can block your coronary artery and cut off the supply of blood and oxygen to your heart muscle. This causes a heart attack. Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Geetesh Govil, Consultant - Cardiology, Manipal hospital, Ghaziabad, said that ischaemic heart disease is one of the major causes of deaths among women worldwide, still it is often ignored. According to the studies published under AHA Journal, it accounts for one-third of all female deaths globally.

"IHD occurs when the coronary arteries that carry blood to the heart gets narrowed and blocked, reducing the supply of oxygen to the heart and increasing the risk of angina or heart attack."

Why Is Ischaemic Heart Disease In Women Often Ignored?

Women may experience atypical symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea, or discomfort in the neck, jaw, or back instead of classic crushing chest pain. Dr. Govil said that these symptoms can be mild and they are sometimes mistaken for stress, hormonal changes, or digestive issues. Moreover, hormonal changes such as menopause can significantly increase cardiovascular risk.

Also read: Women's Day 2026: Why Migraines And Stroke Risk Are Higher In Women

Factors That Increase Risk Of IHD In Women

Several biological, lifestyle, and health-related factors can increase the likelihood of developing ischaemic heart disease among women. These include:

1. Hormonal Changes and Menopause

This is one of the leading causes of heart disease among women. Estrogen plays an important role in maintaining healthy blood vessels. Before menopause, it acts like a guardian for women's cardiovascular system. It keeps arteries flexible, prevents plaque from building up in blood vessels, and supports healthy blood flow by relaxing vessel walls. However, menopause marks a shift as estrogen levels drop dramatically within a few years. This leads to atherosclerosis wherein fatty deposits harden and narrow arteries, leading to IHD.

Post-menopause, women undergo several changes. Fat accumulates around the abdomen, blood pressure and lipid profiles increase with higher LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglycerides and low HDL (good) cholesterol. There is also a risk of developing obesity and high blood sugar during this phase, both of which increases IHD risks.

2. High Blood Pressure

Hypertension causes continuous stress on the artery walls, leading to narrowing and damage over time. This also reduced blood flow to the heart. In women, post-menopausal estrogen decline amplifies this risk. Uncontrolled high blood pressure doubles the risk of heart attack and stroke.

3. High Cholesterol Levels

Increased LDL (bad cholesterol) leads to plaque build-up in the arteries, which can restrict blood flow and further lead to heart attack.

4. Obesity and Sedentary Lifestyle

Excess body weight and lack of physical activity can increase the risk of hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol, which are major contributors of heart disease.

Also read: Why Women's Hormones Don't Follow The Male Pattern: Doctor Explains Biological Differences

5. Smoking

Smoking weakens the lining of blood vessels, promotes inflammation, and helps in plaque buildup, increasing the risk of cardiovascular issues.

Treatment Options

Treatment for ischaemic heart disease in women depends on the severity of the condition and the amount of blockage. In early stages, lifestyle changes such as having a heart-healthy diet, regular exercise, maintaining weight and quitting smoking plays an important role. Dr. Govil adds, "In cases where blood flow to the heart gets affected, procedures such as angioplasty with stenting or coronary artery bypass surgery can help to restore blood circulation and prevent complications." Early diagnosis and timely treatment can significantly improve long-term outcomes and quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.