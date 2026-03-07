7 Hours 18 Minutes Of Sleep May Be The Ideal Sweet Spot For Blood Sugar Levels: Study

Sleep has an influence on your overall health and well-being. Good sleep can influence your health in a positive way, whereas, poor sleep and sleep deprivation can lead to diseases such as diabetes, high blood sugar, heart disease and more. Therefore, it is important that you get at least 7-9 hours of sleep everyday. However, a new study has found the precise time you should sleep to regulate blood sugar levels and lower insulin resistance. The study, published in the open access journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care, says that sleeping for 7 hours and 18 minutes every night can help lower insulin resistance and reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is a condition wherein your body isn't able to use insulin properly or the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin, which leads to high blood sugar levels. If your blood sugar level isn't controlled, it can cause blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, and stroke, among others. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that the number of people living with diabetes increased from 200 million in 1990 to 830 million in 2022. The new study highlights how good sleep can help in managing type 2 diabetes. It also found that weekend catch-up sleep is linked to a increased risk of impaired glucose metabolism in those who sleep beyond the optimal threshold every night.

Study Overview

For the study, the researchers analysed data from 23,475 adults aged 20-80 in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 2009-2023. They measured estimated glucose disposal rate (eGDR) which is a reliable indicator of insulin sensitivity calculated from waist circumference, fasting blood glucose or HbA1c, and hypertension status. Higher eGDR means you have low insulin resistance risk. The average participant eGDR was 8.23, with weekday sleep averaging 7 hours 30 minutes, which is nearly half reported weekend catch-up sleep, averaging 8 hours.

Study Findings

Sleep duration showed an inverted U-shaped curve with eGDR, peaking at 7.32 hours; 7 hours 18 minutes. Below this, more sleep increased eGDR; above it, extra sleep lowered it, especially in women and people between ages 40-59. Weekend catch-up sleep helped those who slept under 7.32 hours (1-2 hours extra raised eGDR). However, over 2 hours of extra sleep harmed those who were already at or above the sweet spot.

Why Sleep Matters for Blood Sugar

Insufficient sleep increases cortisol and adrenaline, impairing insulin response and raising blood glucose. Oversleeping may signal underlying issues like depression or inactivity, which worsens metabolism. This bidirectional link forms a vicious cycle: poor glucose control disrupts sleep, and irregular sleep aggravates insulin resistance.

The researchers of the study said, "Importantly, there appears to be a bidirectional relationship between sleep and metabolism. For instance, poor glycemic status itself has been linked to a higher likelihood of both short and extended sleep durations, as well as sleep disorders.

"This creates a potential vicious cycle wherein metabolic dysregulation disrupts normal sleep patterns, and the resultant abnormal sleep (including extended duration) further aggravates metabolic health."

Limitations Of The Study

This is an observational study and no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect. And the researchers acknowledge that the study relied on self-reported data on sleep duration, and they couldn't rule out reverse causation whereby disrupted glucose metabolism may interfere with sleep rather than the other way round. They said, "These correlational findings suggest that sleep patterns, particularly weekend recovery sleep, may be relevant for metabolic regulation in diabetes and could inform considerations for healthcare professionals in managing patient care."

How To Improve Sleep And Get Optimal Sleep Each Night

Fixed Schedule: Stick to fixed bed and wake times daily, even on weekends. This will align your circadian rhythm and help build a natural sleep-wake cycle. It will also reduce your risk of insomnia. Daytime Light Exposure: Get ample natural sunlight or bright light during the day to boost alertness and melatonin production at night. It also helps to regulate your internal clock. Limit Blue Light: Avoid screens 1-2 hours before bed or use blue-light filters, as they suppress melatonin. Dim lights and read a book instead. Avoid Caffeine: Skip caffeine after noon, as it can impact your sleep. Opt for herbal tea in the afternoon or evening for sustained energy. Optimal Bedroom Environment: Keep your room cool, dark, and quiet with blackout curtains and white noise if needed. A comfortable mattress and pillows can prevent discomfort. Evening Relaxation: Practice 10-15 minutes of meditation, deep breathing, or light stretching pre-bed. This can help lower cortisol, helping you sleep well. Regular Exercise: Perform 30 minutes of moderate activity like walking daily, but finish it at least 3 hours before bed. It helps to deepen your sleep and you can also avoid pre-bedtime stimulation. Diet: Avoid heavy meals, alcohol, and nicotine close to bedtime as they impact your sleep cycles. Light snacks like bananas can boost serotonin for better rest.

