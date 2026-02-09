International Epilepsy Day 2026: Doctor Tells Why Sleep Loss And Stress Trigger Seizures

Epilepsy treatment needs more than two elements because doctors need to understand which medications control seizures and their required dosage. The main method to control seizures involves medicine but recent research proves that everyday activities without medication also serve as powerful seizure triggers. People frequently overlook three main epilepsy seizure triggers which include insufficient sleep, ongoing stress, and interruptions to their normal activities. Patients need to grasp these elements because they determine their ability to manage seizures and achieve their desired quality of life.

Why Seizures Are Not Always About Medication

Seizures occur when there is abnormal electrical activity in the brain. The brain continues to experience sensitivity toward physiological stressors despite anti-seizure medications which help stabilize its electrical activity. The seizure threshold decreases through any changes which impact brain chemistry or hormonal balance or neural circuit activity, resulting in more frequent seizures for patients who appear to be successfully managed with their medical treatment.

People who experience extreme fatigue or high emotional tension or significant life transitions tend to report having breakthrough seizures.

Sleep Deprivation: A Powerful and Proven Trigger

Research shows that sleep deprivation stands as the most powerful non-medical factor which induces seizures. Sleep functions as a vital mechanism that controls the brain's electrical patterns. Disrupted sleep patterns lead to brain signal disturbances because both excitatory and inhibitory brain signals become unstable. The condition results in heightened brain activity which raises the chances of experiencing seizures.

A single night of inadequate sleep increases the risk of seizures for people who already have that vulnerability. The risk of this condition increases because people experience irregular sleep patterns and stay up late and work night shifts and use screens excessively before bedtime. Sleep deprivation affects certain types of epilepsy which include juvenile myoclonic epilepsy more than other types of epilepsy.

Stress and the Brain's Seizure Threshold

The relationship between stress and epilepsy shows that stress does not directly trigger epilepsy yet stress has the power to increase seizure occurrences. Chronic psychological stress activates the body's stress response system which results in continuous high levels of cortisol and adrenaline production. These hormones affect brain signalling and sleep quality and emotional regulation which results in decreased seizure threshold availability.

Stress makes it harder for people to manage their seizures because it interrupts their daily schedules which leads to situations where they skip meals and sleep poorly and forget to take their medications and drink excessive caffeine. The two elements create a cycle that starts with stress causing more seizures which leads to increased stress because of the fear of upcoming seizures.

The Role of Anxiety and Emotional Overload

The combination of anxiety and emotional trauma together with unresolved psychological distress creates an increased risk of seizures. Elevated emotional states can serve as a direct trigger for certain people. People who experience emotional exhaustion lose their ability to withstand sleep deprivation and illness as well as other stressors.

The phenomenon of stress-induced seizures exists as a genuine medical condition which demonstrates actual neurobiological alterations that occur when people experience different emotional states.

Lifestyle Disruptions and Hidden Triggers

Seizures can occur due to irregular meal patterns which lead to dehydration through excessive caffeine intake and alcohol consumption and extended screen time. The three elements sleep quality and hydration status and blood sugar levels all affect brain stability.

People face higher risk of developing vulnerabilities when they work extended hours and travel between time zones and have unpredictable daily routines which they follow without sufficient time to rest.

Managing Epilepsy Beyond Medication

Epilepsy treatment requires more than just prescription medications for successful outcomes. Seizure control requires people to establish consistent sleep patterns while they handle stress and stick to their daily activities and identify their specific seizure triggers. The implementation of fixed sleep-wake times and stress-reduction techniques combined with mindful screen use and structured daily routines proves to be an effective method for reducing seizure occurrences in many individuals.

Epilepsy requires more than medication for its treatment. Daily life activities and stress together with sleep deprivation create hidden dangers which increase the likelihood of seizures. People who identify and handle their non-pharmaceutical triggers will experience better control over their condition together with decreased seizure episodes and improved health results. In epilepsy care, what happens outside the pillbox often matters just as much as what's inside it.

(By Dr. Keni Ravish Rajiv, Senior Consultant - Neurology and Head of Epilepsy Service, Aster Whitefield Hospital)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.