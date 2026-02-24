Nordic Walking Technique Burns More Calories Than Regular Walking, Engages 90% Muscles; How To Get Started

If you think walking is too gentle to deliver serious fitness gains, think again. Nordic walking, a technique that uses specially designed poles, is gaining popularity for turning a simple walk into a full body workout. Fitness experts say Nordic walking can burn more calories than regular walking and engage up to 90 per cent of the body's muscles. As per a study published in 2024 in the journal Healthcare, nordic walking exercise programs may provide an effective strategy for alleviating pain and reducing fatigue in individuals managing chronic conditions. So, the question is what makes it so effective, and how can you get started?

What Is Nordic Walking?

Nordic walking originated in Finland as off-season training for cross country skiers. Instead of walking with your arms swinging naturally, you use poles to actively push off the ground with each step.Unlike trekking poles used for hiking, Nordic walking poles are designed to propel you forward, increasing intensity and muscle involvement.

Why It Burns More Calories

Traditional walking mainly works the lower body, including the glutes, hamstrings, calves and hip muscles. Nordic walking, however, activates:

Arms

Shoulders

Chest

Upper back

Core

Legs

Because more muscles are engaged, your heart rate increases without necessarily feeling much harder. Studies suggest Nordic walking can burn up to 20 per cent more calories than standard walking at the same pace.

How It Engages 90 Per Cent Of Muscles

The key lies in technique. When done correctly, Nordic walking involves coordinated movement of the upper and lower body.

Each step includes:

Planting the pole diagonally behind you Pushing through the strap to propel forward Engaging the core for stability Maintaining upright posture

This continuous push and pull action recruits muscles across the body, creating a low impact yet powerful workout.

Health Benefits Beyond Calorie Burn

Nordic walking offers multiple advantages:

Improves cardiovascular fitness

Strengthens upper body muscles

Enhances posture

Reduces strain on knees and joints

Supports weight management

Boosts balance and coordination

It is especially beneficial for older adults or those recovering from injury, as the poles distribute body weight more evenly.

How To Get Started

Getting started is simple and does not require a gym membership.

1. Choose The Right Poles

Nordic walking poles are different from hiking poles. They usually come with wrist straps that allow you to release and re grip during each stride. A general rule for pole height is multiplying your height by 0.68, but many sporting stores can help you select the right size.

2. Learn The Basic Technique

Begin by walking naturally while dragging the poles lightly behind you. Once comfortable:

Move your opposite arm and leg together, just like normal walking

Plant the pole at a slight angle behind your body

Push through the strap as you step forward

Open your hand briefly at the end of the push

Keep your shoulders relaxed and avoid hunching forward.

3. Start Slow

Begin with 15 to 20 minutes at a moderate pace. Focus on technique before increasing speed or distance. As your endurance builds, you can extend sessions to 30 to 60 minutes.

4. Wear Supportive Footwear

Comfortable walking or running shoes with good cushioning and grip are ideal. Choose flat surfaces initially before progressing to trails or inclines.

Who Should Avoid It?

Nordic walking is generally safe, but individuals with severe shoulder injuries or balance issues should consult a healthcare professional before starting. Nordic walking transforms a simple daily activity into a full body workout. By engaging nearly 90 per cent of muscles and increasing calorie burn, it offers an efficient way to improve fitness without high impact stress. Whether you are aiming for weight loss, better posture or improved stamina, adding poles to your walk could make all the difference. Sometimes, the simplest upgrades to your routine deliver the biggest results.

