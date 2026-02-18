In Finland, PhD Graduates Get A Top Hat And Sword With Their Diploma. Here's Why

In Finland, earning a PhD culminates in a historic, 17th-century tradition where doctoral graduates are awarded a custom-fitted black silk top hat and a ceremonial sword. These items are formally presented during a grand conferment ceremony, a centuries-old academic ritual that includes processions, formal attire, and traditional speeches. The top hat symbolises academic freedom and independence, while the sword represents the responsibility to defend truth and scientific knowledge.

The Unique Tradition

Finland remains one of the few countries where such elaborate doctoral traditions continue, making its PhD graduation ceremonies among the most unique in the world.

The Top Hat: The black top hat, known as the doctoral hat, represents scholarly achievement and independence. Each hat is custom-made, and its colour can vary slightly depending on the academic field. Arts and humanities graduates typically wear black, while some disciplines use different shades. For example, Doctors of Medicine may wear green hats, and Doctors of Fine Arts may wear dark blue.

The Sword: The doctoral sword, on the other hand, reflects the scholar's duty to uphold truth and ethical values. It is not a weapon in the traditional sense but a ceremonial symbol of intellectual courage -- the idea that research and knowledge should challenge falsehoods. The sword design is standard across universities, often featuring the Finnish emblem engraved on the blade.

On the eve of the ceremony, a traditional "sword-whetting" ritual also takes place where graduates "sharpen" their swords on a grindstone, sometimes using champagne as the coolant.

This is your periodic reminder that you should have completed a PhD in Finland.



Dramatic & fabulous. Love it.🖤 #World #Culture pic.twitter.com/LB1mxNC3nz — CaraMia200 (@CaraMia200) December 17, 2021

These items are worn during the formal Conferment Act (promootio), a centuries-old tradition, dating back to the 17th century, that remains a significant part of Finnish academic culture. However, these items are not provided free by the university. Many graduates purchase the hat and sword themselves, as they are considered lifelong symbols of academic distinction.

These items come with a hefty price tag, though. While a custom-made hat can cost roughly 600-1,000 euros (Rs 64,280-107,139), the sword typically costs between 250 and 500 euros (Rs 26,784-Rs 53,569).

