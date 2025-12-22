All About Freddy Lim, Taiwan's Envoy To Finland And Heavy Metal Musician

Freddy Lim, Taiwan's Ambassador to Finland, is a man of many talents. During the day, he is busy with the complexities of international diplomacy, but by night, he rocks the stage as the lead vocalist of the Taiwanese death metal band Chthonic.

Freddy Lim's recent performance

In late November 2025, Lim took the stage at the "F:F:F - Formosa:Finland:Fest" music festival in Helsinki, performing alongside Taiwanese and Finnish bands.

As per the Taipei Representative Office in Finland, the event, part of the series of cultural events of the "European Taiwan Cultural Year 2025", was organised by Taiwan's cultural association GACC and supported by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From Finnish politicians to diplomats of various countries, from the media to fans, it was a full house of attendees.

The video was also shared by a Reddit user, who wrote, "Freddy Lim, former member of Taiwanese parliament and current Taiwanese Ambassador to Finland, performs with his metal band Chthonic at Formosa Finland Fest, a cultural exchange event in Helsinki arranged by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

"I have followed him and Chthonic for years and still cannot believe how NFL it is to have an established politician also be the frontman of a successful metal band."

His unique blend of music and politics makes him a standout figure in Taiwan's diplomatic circles.

His appointment as Ambassador to Finland in 2025 was seen as a fitting choice, given Finland's reputation as the "heavy metal capital of the world".

When he was appointed as the ambassador to the Scandinavian country, he said in a social media post: "Working with my partners in the Finnish music industry for a long time has made me have a special feeling for this country."

As per a report by The New York Times, he served as a national legislator from 2016 to 2024 and was chairman of Amnesty International in Taiwan from 2010 to 2014.

He founded the New Power Party in 2015 and secured a parliamentary seat the next year. He ran as an independent in 2019 and later joined the governing Democratic Progressive Party, the report mentioned.

Lim was the first heavy metal musician to be elected to Taiwan's parliament (2016-2024) and has been a vocal advocate for human rights and social justice.