Watch: Indian Man Shares Breathtaking View Of Japan's Mount Fuji From 200km Away, Internet Reacts

An Indian man living in Japan has shared a breathtaking view of Mount Fuji, which he claimed is visible from a distance of almost 200 kilometres. The clip shared by a user named Azeem Mansoori showcases Japan's clear air, a stark contrast to Delhi, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has worsened in the past few weeks.

The video gained significant traction on social media as it was viewed nearly 12,000 times. It received more than 600 likes.

Watch the video here:

"Japan's air is so clean," Mansoori said in the video, and to explain it, he moved the camera to reveal the iconic mountain visible from around 200km away.

"Let me show you how clear it looks from this distance. I think this is proof enough that Japan's air is very clean. Come to Japan, live here."

Social Media Reaction

The video sparked a mix of reactions, with a majority of users reflecting on the poor air quality of some popular cities. Some users also joked about parcelling Japan's air to Delhi, while others praised the beauty of clean air.

"Here in Delhi, you can't even see ten metres ahead," a user wrote, highlighting the difference between Japan's clean air and India's pollution crisis. The user also stated, "But despite everything, Delhi's vibe is different."

"Bhai aisa Aasman dekhe hue to jamana ho gya (Haven't seen a sky like this in ages)," another user said.

Mount Fuji is a popular tourist attraction, and there are several spots in Japan where it can be viewed, including Hakone, Lake Kawaguchiko, and the Fuji Five Lake region.