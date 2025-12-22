Woman Finds Rs 1.4 Lakh Louis Vuitton Bag While Picking Garbage In Affluent Neighbourhood

Thrift shopping and upcycling have become popular trends in home decor, with creators showing how discarded items can still hold value. Recently, a video shared by thrifted home style influencer Claudia Von has grabbed attention online for highlighting surprising finds while garbage picking in a wealthy area. The clip not only showcased unexpected treasures but also sparked conversations about waste, repair, and reuse in everyday life.

At the beginning of the video, Claudia speaks to the camera from her car and explains that she's going to pick up trash in a wealthy neighbourhood. She does this with eagerness and curiosity, without much expectation, and as she drives through the streets, she observes the items near the trash bins.

Her first discovery is a purse that was lying near the bin. She noticed it looked interesting and wondered if it was broken or could be fixed. She took it to her car to examine the purse more closely and, to her surprise, discovered it was a Christian Louboutin item.

Watch Video Here:

She also found another item from the same brand and a headband. She even showed the price tag, revealing its value, which was 1,590 dollars (approximately Rs 1.42 lakh). She acknowledged that some viewers might find it strange to use discarded items, but this purse was truly a unique and valuable find.

Continuing, Claudia discovered several more items. She picked up a folding camp chair and said she would take it to someone in need. She also found a baby crib, which she described as a Restoration Hardware item for children. As she continued, her amazement grew. She spotted a small table partially buried in the snow, then a standing desk, and even a bed on another street. She laughs and expresses her surprise at each discovery, saying she never expected to find such valuable items.

Claudia's discoveries, from designer handbags to furniture, demonstrate that valuable things can be found even in trash-picking, even in wealthy neighbourhoods.

Social Media Reaction

The clip has become a topic of discussion among viewers, with many surprised by the kinds of things people are willing to throw away. Additionally, the video highlights the importance of changing mindsets about waste, considering repair options, and reusing everyday items in a sustainable way.

One user commented, "My first thought was that the purse had been stolen and ditched."

Another noted, "Not gross! Wow great find!"

"That's a great neighbourhood pick," added a third user.