Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Grandfather Raj Kapoor Ahead Of <i>Animal's</i> Japan Release: 'I Have A Deep Connection'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is all set to release in Japan on February 13. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the film was screened for a select audience on February 4, receiving positive reviews.

To celebrate the moment, Ranbir Kapoor joined the audience and the team via a Zoom call, thanking viewers in Japan for the warm reception and speaking at length about his deep personal connection with the country.

"I have such a deep connection with Japan," Ranbir said, recalling how his grandfather, legendary filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor, had a long-standing cultural resonance with the country. He referenced Raj Kapoor's iconic song Mera Jutta Hai Japani, explaining its meaning-that while the shoes may be Japanese, the heart remains Indian.

Ranbir also spoke about his experience of exploring Japan while shooting Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha in Tokyo in 2015. "That's the first time I really explored the country, the culture, the heritage, and the people, and it was one of the nicest experiences I've had," he said. He added that he now looks forward to revisiting Japan with his daughter. "I have a three-year-old daughter now, and I cannot wait to bring her to see Japan," Ranbir shared.

Expressing his excitement about Animal's release in Japan, Ranbir described the film as one made "from the heart" and said he hoped it would resonate with Japanese viewers. He also hinted at a future visit, saying that if Animal Part Two happens, the team would love to come to Japan in person and meet the audience.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also addressed viewers during the interaction, thanking them for their encouragement. "Thank you for watching the film, for liking it, and for encouraging Indian cinema in Japan," he said.

With its Japan release just days away, Animal now looks set to expand its global footprint.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Calls Ranbir Kapoor A "Hands-On" Father, Says His Love For Raha Is "Very Obvious"