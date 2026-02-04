Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Animal Park</i> To Go On Floors In 2027, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Calls It A "War Between Two Brothers"

Animal is set to release in Japan on February 13, generating strong buzz ahead of its theatrical debut. Following a special screening for select Japanese audiences, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor interacted with viewers.

They discussed the film's action-driven universe and shared fresh insights into Animal Park.

While Animal Park has been in development for some time, Vanga offered key details on how the second chapter will expand the story and when it is expected to go on floors.

"Animal Park will start soon once I finish my current film, and there will be more animals. Keeping that in mind, it's a war between two brothers who look alike. So I thought Animal Park would be the right title. As of now, we'll begin shooting in mid-2027," the filmmaker said.

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Ranvijay, said he is eager to return to the character and explore the next phase of the story. "I can't wait to get back on set with Sandeep and play this character - and now another character. Because it's a continuing story, Sandeep had part two very clear in his mind even while filming part one," he said.

Calling the collaboration creatively stimulating, Ranbir added, "It's very exciting and inspiring for me as an actor. Sandeep and I keep chatting through the week and month, discussing different ideas, and I really can't wait to get back to playing Ranvijay and Aziz."

Speaking about the film's high-octane action, Ranbir said the set pieces were among the most enjoyable aspects of the shoot. "I completely enjoyed the action sequences because they were so new and original. I had never done so much action before, and I enjoyed it immensely," he said.

However, the most challenging sequence was the climax fight with Bobby Deol's Abrar. "I remember shooting in England on an aeroplane tarmac for nearly 10 days without a shirt. We were freezing, beating each other, and covered in blood and prosthetics. But it was a very memorable experience," Ranbir recalled.

He also highlighted the interval axe fight and the motorcycle machine-gun sequence, calling them "what action films are truly made for."

With Animal gearing up for its Japan release and Animal Park set to expand the franchise further, the film's global journey continues to gain momentum.

