Allu Arjun's <i>Pushpa 2</i> Sets New Record, Enters Top 10 Highest-Grossing Indian Films In Japan In Two Weeks

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has officially entered the Top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in Japan. Released in Japanese theatres on January 16, 2026, the film has reached this landmark within just two weeks of its theatrical run.

Pushpa 2 Surpasses Dhoom 3 To Secure Top 10 Position

According to Sacnilk, within 14 days of release, Pushpa 2: The Rule has collected an impressive ¥105 million (Rs 6.03 crore) at the Japanese box office. With this figure, the film has overtaken Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3, which previously held the tenth position with a lifetime collection of ¥104.5 million (Rs 6 crore) since 2014.

The film's steady growth has been driven by strong word-of-mouth, particularly in major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka. Japanese audiences have responded positively to the film's high-energy action sequences.

This achievement places Pushpa 2 alongside some of the most successful Indian films ever screened in Japan, including RRR, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Muthu, and 3 Idiots.

RRR continues to dominate the chart with a record-breaking ¥2.42 billion (Rs 139 crore).

About Pushpa 2

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the second instalment in the Pushpa series, following the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise. The film stars Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles, and continues the story of Pushpa Raj's rise in the world of red sandalwood smuggling.

Meanwhile, interest in Indian cinema in Japan continues to grow, with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal set for release in the country on February 13. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

