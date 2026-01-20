Allu Arjun's Japan Food Trail With Family: Sushi Art, Matcha Ice Cream And More

Allu Arjun recently visited Tokyo to promote his film Pushpa 2: The Rule, ahead of its release in Japan. The actor was accompanied by his family - wife Sneha Reddy and children Ayaan and Arha. The family left no stone unturned in exploring the culturally rich country, especially its exciting food offerings.

On Tuesday, Allu Sneha Reddy posted a reel capturing all the delicious foods they tried in Japan. The video shows a chef preparing sushi, followed by a stunning display of sushi shaped to spell 'Allu Arjun', calling him 'The Icon Star'. The rice was moulded into letters and topped with thin cucumber slices, pickled ginger, corn, and fish. Wasabi, shaped like leaves, decorated the sushi display.

The family also enjoyed warm and soothing Japanese green tea, and Arha tasted a scoop of the viral matcha ice cream. They also explored creamy Japanese strawberries and visited a traditional restaurant for dinner, feasting on a comforting hotpot.

Allu Arjun is a foodie at heart. The Pushpa-famed actor co-owns the Hyderabad franchise of the vibrant American sports bar Buffalo Wild Wings (B-Dubs). With massive screens, bold flavours, and great chicken wings, it is the perfect place to catch live matches.

When it comes to choosing one dish, Allu Arjun loves biryani the most. In his daily diet, he eats a high-protein breakfast consisting of eggs, brown bread, and fruits. Lunch includes green veggies, and dinner consists of beans, corn, brown rice, and salad. He likes to end his day with some chocolate.