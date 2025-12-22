"Our Children Deserve Better": Canadian Man Highlights Poor Condition Of Footpaths In Bengaluru

Bengaluru's long-standing problems for pedestrians have once again come into the spotlight after a Canadian national shared a video showing the difficulties of walking in the city. The video, which features him and his young son navigating unsafe footpaths, has drawn attention to the poor condition of pedestrian infrastructure in one of Bengaluru's most upscale areas.

This video was posted on Instagram by Caleb Friesen. In it, he is seen walking with his young son on the Indiranagar double road. In the video, they encounter broken sidewalks, open potholes, uneven slabs, and a variety of obstacles. Damaged pavements, loose lids, pots placed on the path, trees overflowing the walkway, and vehicles parked on the sidewalk force them to repeatedly step onto the busy road.

Watch Video Here:

In his post, Friesen explained that this is a daily occurrence for parents walking with children in Indiranagar, one of Bengaluru's most expensive areas. According to him, the sidewalks here are badly broken, encroached upon by plants and vehicles, and in most places, walking is no longer safe.

Referring to these difficulties, Friesen also said that despite this, the condition of Indiranagar is better than that of many other cities in India. He pointed out that at least there are footpaths here, whereas in many metropolitan cities, walking from one place to another is nearly impossible. He expressed hope that the situation will improve in the future and children will have better facilities for safe walking.

Social Media Reaction

The video caught the attention of many Bengaluru residents, who said that the scenes depicted in it perfectly matched their everyday lives. Many viewers felt that the video clearly highlights the difficulties faced by pedestrians on city streets.

One user commented, "This is so sad and scary."

Another user noted, "I walk on these footpaths every day, but I've gotten so used to them that I barely notice anymore. Thanks for showing me a different perspective and opening my eyes."

"This is the actual truth of the tech city," added the third user.