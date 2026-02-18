Stressing Out? 7 Breathing Exercises That Can Lower Your Heart Rate

In today's fast-paced world, stress has become an inevitable part of our lives. It triggers the body's fight-or-flight response, which also increases the heart rate in the process. A lot of people tend to suffer from stress which can be a result of several problems. While acute stress (short-term) can be beneficial, chronic stress (long-term) can increase the risk of several issues like high blood pressure, anxiety, and heart issues. Therefore, it is important that you manage your stress.

Stress can be managed with simple breathing exercises which activates the parasympathetic nervous system, slowing your heart rate within minutes by promoting relaxation and lowering cortisol levels. Breathing exercises can help to reduce heart rate by 5-10 beats per minute almost instantly, making them a powerful, accessible tool for daily wellness. These exercises don't need any equipment and you can practice them at any given place, be it your desk at work, or before. Here are some breathing exercises that can lower your heart rate.

Breathing Exercises To Lower Your Heart Rate

1. Diaphragmatic Breathing

This technique helps you to breathe deeply from the diaphragm, not shallowly from the chest. It reduces your heart rate by improving oxygen flow. Lie down or sit comfortably. Place one hand on your belly and one on your chest. Inhale slowly through your nose for 4 counts, letting your belly rise while keeping your chest still. Exhale through your mouth for 6 counts, feeling your belly fall. Repeat for 5-10 minutes.

2. 4-7-8 Breathing

Developed by Dr. Andrew Weil, this breathing technique mimics a natural tranquiliser. It reduces heart rate and anxiety by balancing oxygen and CO2 levels. Sit upright with your tongue tip against the roof of your mouth. Inhale quietly through your nose for 4 counts. Hold your breath for 7 counts. Exhale forcefully through your mouth for 8 counts, making a "whoosh" sound. Do 4 cycles, twice daily.

3. Box Breathing

This square pattern equalises breath phases, with helps to steady a racing heart. Inhale through your nose for 4 counts. Hold for 4. Exhale for 4. Hold empty for 4. Visualise tracing a box. Repeat 4-5 times.

4. Alternate Nostril Breathing

This is rooted in yoga and helps balance the two hemispheres of the brain. It reduces heart rate and promotes mental clarity. Close your right nostril with your thumb. Inhale through the left for 4 counts. Close left with ring finger, release right, and exhale for 4. Inhale right, close it, exhale left. Continue for 5 minutes.

5. Resonant Breathing

Aim for 5-6 breaths per minute to sync heart rate variability (HRV). It helps to optimise the body's natural rhythm to help you stay calm. Sit relaxed, inhale for 5 counts, and exhale for 5 counts through your nose. Use a timer or app if needed. Practice 10-20 minutes daily. This breathing exercise boosts HRV, cutting heart rate by up to 12 bpm and improves focus.

6. Pursed-Lip Breathing

This is a simple yet effective exercise for lung expansion. It helps slow down breathing rate, similar to yoga pranayama which lowers heart rate during exertion or panic. Inhale through your nose for 2 counts. Purse your lips as if whistling and exhale slowly for 4-6 counts. Repeat this for 10 times. It helps reduce breathlessness and heart rate in COPD patients and stressed people.

7. 1:2 Ratio Breathing

This exercises emphasises on longer exhales which tricks your body into rest mode faster than any other method. Inhale for 4 counts through your nose. Exhale for 8 counts through your mouth. Gradually build to 6:12 if you're comfortable. Do 5-10 rounds. It decreases heart rate by 15% within a few minutes.

