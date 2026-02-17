Rishabh Pant Begins Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy For Faster Recovery Ahead Of IPL 2026: Does This Treatment For Injuries Work?

After experiencing frequent injuries in previous years, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has turned to Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy ahead of the IPL 2026, which begins in late March. The captain of the Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG) has missed significant cricket action since 2022 due to injuries. However, he is now prioritising his recovery with Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT).

What is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy? Uses, benefits, side effects and more

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is a medical treatment in which you breathe pure oxygen in an enclosed space with higher-than-normal air pressure. This therapy uses high pressure to deliver the necessary oxygen to your body's tissues, especially when blood flow is compromised. Normally, oxygen is carried by red blood cells, but under the high pressure of a hyperbaric chamber, oxygen also dissolves directly into your blood plasma (the liquid part), allowing it to reach areas where circulation is poor or blocked.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is used to treat wounds and other medical conditions by supplying you with 100% oxygen inside a special chamber. It helps heal damaged tissue by helping your body grow new skin, blood vessels and connective tissues.

How it works

When you enter a hyperbaric chamber, the air pressure is increased to 2 to 3 times higher than normal atmospheric pressure. In this set-up, the lungs can gather much more oxygen than would be possible breathing pure oxygen at normal air pressure. As a result, your blood carries up to 10-15 times its normal amount of oxygen. The extra oxygen stimulates the growth of new blood vessels. This boosts the ability of white blood cells to kill bacteria and helps certain antibiotics work more effectively. Additionally, it helps decrease inflammation and fluid buildup in injured tissues.

Uses of HBOT

HBOT can be used to treat multiple conditions beyond sports injuries.

1. Decompression sickness: It is common among divers who ascend too quickly, leading to nitrogen bubbles forming in the bloodstream.

2. Carbon monoxide poisoning: HBOT helps clear carbon monoxide from the haemoglobin in the blood.

3. Wound healing: It is often used for chronic diabetic wounds, radiation injuries, and other types of non-healing wounds.

4. Infection treatment: This treatment is effective against certain infections like necrotising fasciitis and osteomyelitis, enhancing the body's ability to fight infection.

5. Cerebral edema: HBOT is used in cases of stroke or traumatic brain injury to reduce swelling and aid recovery.

6. Burns: It facilitates healing by improving oxygen delivery to damaged tissues.

7. Enhancement of recovery: Athletes often use HBOT to accelerate recovery from injuries.

8. Additionally, HBOT is used for managing radiation injury, crush injury, hearing loss and vision loss.

This therapy is not a wellness procedure; it is a medical treatment which can be performed under medical supervision only.

Risks and safety concerns

While HBOT is a safe procedure, there can be a few mild complications. Severe complications are rare, and the risk of complications increases with repeated therapies. Increased pressure can result in:

Ear pain

Middle ear injuries

Sinus pressure that can cause pain, a runny nose or nose bleeds

Short-term vision changes

Cataract formation is often associated with long courses of treatment.

Short-term decline in lung function

Low blood sugar in diabetics with insulin treatment

Some individuals may also experience anxiety due to claustrophobia

Patients may feel tired or fatigued after treatment. Nausea during or after sessions is also common. Rare and severe complications include lung damage and seizures.

Who should avoid it

HBOT is an absolute no for individuals with untreated collapsed lungs, also known as pneumothorax. Individuals with the following conditions should also avoid HBOT:

Active lung disease

Recent ear surgery or infection

Certain chemotherapy drugs are used

High fever

Pregnancy

Almost everyone who uses HBOT will feel pressure in their ears, similar to diving to the bottom of a pool. If you have a head cold or sinus congestion, this can be very painful. Most centres will ask you to postpone your session until your sinuses are clear. Overall, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy has proven beneficial for many patients, particularly those with specific medical conditions requiring enhanced healing and recovery. However, it's important to discuss the potential risks and benefits with your doctor to determine if HBOT is appropriate for individual cases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.