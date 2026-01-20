Winter Chest Pain Or A Heart Attack? Cardiologist Explains How To Differentiate

Chest pain is a common concern during winter season. It is characterised by discomfort or pain in the chest area that often occurs during the colder months, resulting from various factors, including respiratory issues, muscle strain, or cardiovascular conditions that may be exacerbated by cold weather. While chest pain during the winter season may not be concerning, it is also an alarming sign of a heart attack. Therefore, it is essential to differentiate between the two, which can help seek medical attention on time.

Causes of winter chest pain

"Chest discomfort often occurs during cold months due to the tightening of chest muscles and blood vessels caused by cold temperatures. In the winter months, respiratory infections such as pneumonia and bronchitis are more prevalent, causing chest discomfort or pain. Changes in diet over the winter months can also exacerbate acid reflux. Other reasons for chest discomfort during cold weather include increased blood pressure from exposure to cold temperatures, decreased physical activity from cold weather, poor blood flow because of the cold, and coronary artery spasms seen in patients with heart disease," explains Dr. Sunil Wadhwa, Associate Director- Cardiology, Max Hospital, Gurugram.

Differentiating winter chest pain from a heart attack

While chest pain can be alarming, not all chest pain indicates a heart attack. Here are some distinctions:

"Generally, painful sensations in the chest related to cold weather tend to be sharp, well-defined and muscular, and they tend to worsen when you are active, cough or take deep breaths. Most times, these types of chest pain come and go. When you are experiencing chest pain due to a heart attack, the pain feels heavier, tighter, similar to pressure; it lasts at least 15-20 minutes; it may radiate down your arm or up into your jaw; and it usually is associated with other symptoms like excessive sweating, shortness of breath, nausea and/or feeling light-headed," explains Dr. Wadhwa.

The differences can be classified as:

1. Location and quality

Chest pain from heart issues often feels like pressure, squeezing, or a heavy sensation. It might be accompanied by pain that radiates to the arms, neck, jaw, or back.

2. Associated symptoms

A heart attack may come with other symptoms like shortness of breath, sweating, nausea, or lightheadedness, whereas winter chest pain may be more localised and linked with a specific action, like coughing or lifting.

3. Duration

Heart attack symptoms typically last longer than a few minutes and may come and go. Chest pain from muscle strain or respiratory issues may be sharper and more brief.

When to see a doctor

Dr. Wadhwa advises that if you are experiencing severe, persistent, or worsening chest pain, you should consult with your physician. You should seek immediate medical assistance if the chest pain is associated with any of the following symptoms:

Shortness of breath

Excessive sweating

Nausea

Dizziness

Fainting

If the chest pain radiates into either or both arms, jaw, neck, or back, individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, or a previous history of heart disease should be evaluated without delay.

How to prevent winter chest pain

1. Stay warm: Dress appropriately for the weather to avoid sudden temperature changes that can affect your cardiovascular system.

2. Exercise cautiously: If engaging in physical activities in the cold, build up your intensity gradually to prevent overexertion.

3. Maintain a healthy diet: Eating nutritious foods and avoiding heavy meals can help prevent acid reflux and support overall heart health.

4. Stay hydrated: Cold weather can decrease your body's thirst response, but it's still important to drink enough fluids.

5. Manage stress: Practice stress management techniques, such as mindfulness or yoga, to help reduce anxiety and stress levels.

It's always better to err on the side of caution when it comes to chest pain. If in doubt, consult your doctor for a thorough assessment.

