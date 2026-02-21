India Accounts For 20% Of Global Heart Attack Deaths, Says New Indian Report

Your heart is one of the most important organs of the body. Therefore, it is very important to maintain heart health. However, there has been a rise in cardiovascular diseases across the world, especially in India. In fact, cardiovascular diseases are the leading causes of death, globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that an estimated 19.8 million people died from cardiovascular disease (CVDs) in 2022. Of these, 85% of them were due to heart attack and stroke. A recent report, Beat by Beat 2025, released by BM Birla Heart Hospital reveals that India contributes 20% of global heart attack deaths among more than 190 countries.

Cardiovascular Deaths In Eastern India

The report shows India's rising heart crisis, highlights gaps in prevention, early diagnosis, and long-term cardiac care. The findings also reveal that eastern India contributes 30% of the country's CVD deaths. 1 in 10 adults suffers from heart diseases. West Bengal, in particular, has a higher prevalence of ischemic heart disease than the national average.

The new report also says that late diagnosis, limited early screening, and delayed emergency response within the "golden hour", are the major factors that increase the mortality rates in these regions.

CVD Deaths In South and South-East Asia

Not just India, the study also focused on South and South-East Asia. South Asia reports 80 per cent higher cases of ischemic heart disease than East Asia and 30 per cent higher than Southeast Asia. On the other hand, stroke causes 42% of cardiovascular deaths in South Asia, which is higher than the global average. Uncontrolled hypertension is the leading cause of haemorrhagic stroke. The report highlights that cardiovascular deaths increased across Asia during the pandemic years.

Causes Of CVD Deaths In Young Adults

Heart disease increased among young adults between 25-45 years. The report attributes this increased risk to modern lifestyle. Chronic stress, digital burnout, social isolation, and poor sleep, are some of the factors that increase cardiovascular risk. People with social isolation have a 15% increased risk of coronary heart disease with 72% of urban professionals reporting chronic digital fatigue.

Factors That Contribute To Heart Diseases In India

1. Unhealthy Diet

Diets high in salt, sugar, refined carbs, trans fats, and processed foods spike blood pressure and cholesterol levels. In India, eating habits including consumption of junk food, overloads the heart with bad fats. This adds to obesity and diabetes, which are key causes of artery blockages.

2. Sedentary Lifestyle

A majority of Indians fall short of WHO activity guidelines, due to desk jobs and high screen time. Lack of exercise weakens the heart muscle, increases weight gain risks, and promotes obesity. Simple walks or yoga can help counter this.

3. High Blood Pressure

Hypertension silently damages arteries over time, making the heart work harder and raising stroke risks. Regular checks and low-salt intake can help manage the condition.

4. Diabetes

With 101 million diabetics and 136 million prediabetics, India faces a high risk. High blood sugar harms blood vessels, speeding up plaque buildup in arteries. Your diet should focus on whole foods and monitor your carb intake.

5. Tobacco Use

India has a high number of tobacco users which increases risks of heart attack. It narrows vessels and increases risks of clotting. This can worsen due to heavy alcohol consumption.

6. Chronic Stress

Stress from work, family or finances can lead to arterial inflammation. This can eventually increase risks of heart attack and stroke.

7. Air Pollution

Poor air quality and household smoke can cause inflammation in the heart and blood vessels, which eventually increases risk of cardiac events.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.