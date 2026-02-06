Men Develop Heart Disease 7 Years Earlier Than Women, Finds New Study

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which includes heart disease and stroke, accounted for 19.8 million deaths in 2022 across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that 85% of these deaths were due to heart attack and stroke. A recent study found that men developed CVD earlier than women and this impact was seen even after controlling for other factors, such as the protective nature of female sex hormones. The data was collected from the CARDIA (Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults) study and results were published in the Journal of American Heart Association.

The study found that men reached 5% incidence of CVD 7 years earlier than women. This means, by the age of 50.5 years, 5% of males have cardiovascular disease, but females do not reach this level until 57.5 years.

The researchers also found that coronary heart disease was the most common cardiovascular subtype and 2% of men had this 10.1 years earlier than women. The study revealed that both men and women reached 2% stroke and 1% heart failure incidence at similar ages. This risk in divergence begins as early as 35 years of age, the study found.

The authors of the study wrote, "Men developed CVD earlier than women, with the greatest difference observed for CHD. Sex differences in CVD risk emerged at age 35, persisted through midlife, and were not attenuated by accounting for cardiovascular health."

For the study, the researchers used data from the CARDIA study and 5,112 participants were enrolled between the ages of 18-30. These participants were followed for a period of 30 years. Researchers say that the participants were recruited at a younger age which made them a perfect cohort to understand early-onset heart disease.

Scientists, for long, have known that males have higher chances of experiencing coronary heart disease (CHD) around 10 years earlier than females. Researchers aimed to understand how one's sex impacted heart-related conditions, such as heart failure and stroke. They also aimed to understand whether lifestyle changes might make a difference.

For this study, the scientists had three objectives.

Investigate sex differences in the age of onset for premature cardiovascular disease (under 65 years) and its different forms

Estimate 10-year cardiovascular event rates through midlife for males and females and the difference between them

Explore whether differences in cardiovascular health measures, such as smoking or physical activity, reduce these sex-based differences in risk

The researchers found that males had a significantly higher "cumulative incidence" of cardiovascular disease, heart failure, and CHD. This means that during the study's follow-up, a higher number of males developed one of the conditions than females. They also found that there was no difference in the incidence of stroke.

The authors wrote, "We quantify, for the first time, that sex differences in 10-year CVD event rates first emerge at age 35 and persist throughout middle adulthood."

Ways To Keep Your Heart Protected

There are some simple lifestyle changes you can make to reduce the risks of cardiovascular disease.

Quit Smoking: Avoid all tobacco products, including secondhand smoke, as they damage blood vessels and raise heart rate by reducing oxygen levels. Quitting immediately lowers your risk, with benefits starting within days. Follow Heart-Healthy Diet: Focus on whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, nuts, and omega-3-rich fish like salmon. Also, limit sodium, sugars, trans fats, and processed foods. This diet lowers inflammation, bad cholesterol (LDL), and blood pressure, which prevents your artery from getting clogged. Exercise Regularly: Aim for 30-60 minutes of moderate activity on most days, such as brisk walking, yoga, or cycling, to control weight, lower blood pressure, and improve circulation. Manage Stress and Sleep: Practice meditation, deep breathing, or yoga for 10-15 minutes daily to reduce cortisol, which can harm the arteries. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep nightly, avoiding screens, to manage blood pressure and prevent obesity. Monitor Health Metrics: Regularly check blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar and control them through lifestyle or medicines, if required. Consume alcohol in moderation and stay hydrated.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.