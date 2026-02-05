Walking Barefoot Can Help Reduce Inflammation: Expert Explains How

Can walking barefoot on the earth heal you? In today's fast-paced urban lifestyle, where we are constantly stressed out, sometimes the simplest solutions are the best. And sometimes it starts the moment you take your shoes off. In a recent video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal highlights the benefits of walking barefoot, also known as grounding. This ancient practice has been gaining popularity, and for good reason.

What is Grounding?

Grounding, also known as earthing, involves walking barefoot on natural surfaces like grass, sand, or soil, allowing your body to interact directly with the earth. This simple act can have profound effects on our health, from reducing inflammation to improving circulation.

Here's how it works

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal suggests that walking barefoot on natural surfaces, a practice known as grounding, can be more effective at reducing inflammation than taking supplements. By allowing the body to interact directly with the earth, this habit helps neutralise free radicals, calm the nervous system, and lower cortisol levels.

Additionally, walking without shoes activates foot muscles, improves posture and circulation, and relieves stress on joints. Agarwal emphasises that a healthy, anti-inflammatory lifestyle isn't just about fancy diets or pills; often, it is as simple as removing one's shoes.

"Anti-inflammatory living is not only about turmeric pills or fancy diets; sometimes you just have to take your shoes off and let your body calm naturally," she says in the video.

Watch the video here:

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Barefoot walking calms your nervous system, lowers cortisol, improves circulation and reduces joint stress — reminding your body how to feel safe again. Your feet are designed to reconnect you with the Earth's natural rhythm. And at times that's all your body needs to reset!”

Benefits of Grounding

- Reduces inflammation and pain

- Improves sleep quality

- Lowers cortisol levels

- Reduce cardiovascular risk

- Improves circulation

Getting Started with Grounding

So, ditch your shoes and connect with the earth directly. Start by walking barefoot on a natural surface for 15-30 minutes a day. If walking isn't your thing, you can also try lying down or sitting on the ground, or using grounding mats or sheets indoors.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.