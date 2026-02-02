Watch: Man Completes 10,000 Steps On A Tiny Wooden Stool, Leaves Internet Amused

The iconic 10,000-steps-a-day target has been a benchmark for fitness enthusiasts worldwide. It's become a widely recognised goal for promoting cardiovascular health, weight management, and mental well-being. Typically, this translates to roughly five miles or eight kilometers of walking, depending on stride length and pace. Recently, an Instagram user, Chirag Walunj, took this concept to an absurd level by completing 10,000 steps on a tiny wooden stool.

The video went viral on Instagram, leaving some users amused and others scratching their heads. While some questioned the reasoning behind these stunts, others praised Walunj's dedication to thinking outside the box.

"I walked 10,000 steps on a wooden stool," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The hilarious video sparked several confused reactions and curious comments. One user joked, "Please do this on a toilet seat." Another commented, "Bro just doesn't like to walk on roads."

A third user said, "Okay now I will not consider myself crazy while doing 100 steps in the lift. Thank you." A fourth added, "I have a question..why?"

Notably, this isn't Walunj's first attempt at an unconventional fitness challenge, as he previously walked 10,000 steps on a table and even a chair, pushing the limits of creativity and logic.

"I Walked 10,000 Steps On A Table. This was way difficult than I thought it would be. I tracked those steps with the app called “Steps App.” After 1k I started walking a bit faster and completed 10k steps in 2 hours. Enjoy the reel," he captioned the reel.

Watch it here:

10,000-step fitness trend

The 10,000-step fitness trend has become one of the most recognisable health goals in the world. Interestingly, the 10,000-step goal didn't originate from medical research. It traces back to Japan in the 1960s, when a pedometer called Manpo-kei, which literally means "10,000 steps meter", was marketed ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The number was catchy, easy to remember, and motivating. Over time, it evolved from a marketing idea into a global fitness standard.

The rise of smartphones and wearable technology supercharged the trend. Step counters turned movement into measurable data, transforming everyday activities like walking to work, climbing stairs, and pacing during phone calls into mini fitness wins.

Studies show that regular walking improves cardiovascular health, helps manage weight, boosts mood, and reduces the risk of lifestyle-related diseases. However, experts increasingly stress that 10,000 steps is not a magic number. Research suggests that significant health benefits can begin at 6,000-8,000 steps a day, especially for older adults. The ideal target can vary based on age, fitness level, and overall lifestyle.