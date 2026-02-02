CCTV Video Shows Moment Wild Buffalo Crashed Into Bike Showroom In Kerala

A crazy moment was recorded on CCTV when a wild buffalo crashed into a bike showroom in Kuthuparamba, Kannur, in Kerala. The animal smashed the glass frontage of the Hero Honda showroom and damaged furniture and vehicles inside. As per the timestamp on the footage, the incident took place on Sunday (Feb 1) at 8:10 am.

The video shows the animal smashing the glass wall, slipping, and eventually hitting the concrete wall. It then balances itself on its way out of the showroom.

Another video shows the aftermath of the incident, with broken glass scattered everywhere. A few dents were also visible on the brand-new bikes displayed there.

The incident prompted panic-stricken staff and locals to flee the area to save themselves. After creating havoc inside, the animal ran out of the premises, but its direction of movement remains unclear.

A search operation for the animal, which came out of the Kannavam forest, was launched by the Forest Department. The officials have said that the animal will be tranquillised and captured if necessary.

