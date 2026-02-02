Video: Retired Army Officer On Bonnet, Man Drives For A Km After Road Rage

A retired army soldier was dragged for nearly 1 km while clinging desperately to the bonnet of a speeding car before being violently thrown onto the road and left injured in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Saturday.

The horrifying incident occurred around 11 pm in the Maharajpura police station area, near the busy Aditya Hotel on Bhind Road. The victim, Kalyan Kishore Kant Sharma, a retired soldier residing in Ganesh Colony, Aditya Puram, was returning home with his brother-in-law Avdhesh Sharma after dinner.

What began as a minor car collision quickly spiralled into a nightmare.

According to police, Sharma's car brushed against another vehicle. Enraged, two young men stepped out and began hurling abuses. When the retired soldier and his brother-in-law objected, the situation turned violent. The accused allegedly assaulted both men in full public view.

As locals gathered at the scene, the attackers attempted to flee. In a desperate bid to stop them, the retired soldier stood in front of their car expecting reason, perhaps restraint. What followed was sheer brutality.

Instead of stopping, the accused rammed the car into him, throwing him onto the bonnet. With the injured man clinging for life, the car sped off, dragging him. A 16-second video, now viral, captures the terrifying moments that unfolded on the road.

After driving some distance, the accused suddenly slammed the brakes. The retired soldier was flung onto the road like debris. The attackers then fled, leaving him injured and helpless.

Despite the trauma, the victim immediately informed the police and reached Maharajpura police station the same night to file a complaint.

Based on the complaint and the viral video, police have registered a case and swung into action. One accused has been taken into custody, and the car involved in the crime has been seized.

A search is ongoing for the second accused. Inspector Yashwant Goyal, said "The complainant reported that after a minor collision near Aditya Hotel, the other driver vandalized his car. When he tried to stop them, they carried him on the bonnet of their vehicle for nearly one to one-and-a-half kilometers before throwing him off. There are two accused; one has been detained and the other will be arrested soon."



